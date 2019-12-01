0
Stock video
Time lapse: Beautiful landscape with white clouds on blue sky over beach. Reflection. nature composition.
J
- Stock footage ID: 1041988447
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|665.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|31.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:15Time lapse: Beautiful landscape with white clouds on blue sky over beach. Reflection. nature composition. soft landscape. Panning shot.
4k00:074K footage of blue water rippling in the light wind. A green fir tree hangs over the water slightly, and is somewhat reflected in the water. More fir trees are seen in the distance.
Related stock videos
4k00:26Fresh green meadows and blooming flowers. Camera moving through alpine meadow with colorful flowers
hd00:15Plane is landing. Flying low over the ocean. In foreground trees palms near water. Against background of sunrise and small cumulus clouds People came to rest Travel as in dreams. Tropical landscape 3d
hd00:06Drone flying above La Perla neighborhood in San Juan Puerto Rico during summer season. Colorful houses close to the beach beautiful paintings sea waves splashing