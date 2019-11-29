0
Stock video
Adult attractive Caucasian woman talking to subscribers via smartphone. Pretty lady sitting on sofa with gift bag and recording selfie video blog. Online technologies, blogging.
p
By photo_oles
- Stock footage ID: 1041923473
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|110 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:05Smiling senior woman looking into gift bag and talking at selfie camera. Attractive Caucasian female blogger recording video or streaming online. Online technologies, blogging.
4k00:22Woman coming to the room and sitting on sofa to her boyfriend, man showing something on smart phone to young woman. Side view.
4k00:14The young lady in blue jeans and a brown sweater lying on the sofa and talking via video phone communication.
4k00:11The young lady in blue jeans and a brown sweater lying on the sofa and talking via video phone communication.
4k00:09Happy african American young woman sit relax on cozy couch happy to move to new apartment. Smiling black girl rest on comfortable sofa in living room dreaming
4k00:15Happy young Asian mom house cleaning while kid relax on couch at home. Woman housewife enjoying happy relax do housework clean in modern living room in evening.
4k00:13A young woman in blue jeans and a brown sweater lies on a beige sofa on the background of the window, holding a red apple and talking on the phone. Long shot.
Related stock videos
4k00:09Confident smiling young adult european woman looking at camera standing at home office. Happy millennial casual professional lady with white teeth pretty face posing for close up portrait indoors.
4k00:12Portrait of Beautiful Young Woman with Red Hair Wearing Yellow Sweater Looking Up to the Camera and Smiling Charmingly. Successful Woman Working in Bright Diverse Office
4k00:09Beautiful smiling middle aged adult woman looking at camera stand indoors. Confident happy attractive mature older 50s retired female teacher lady posing at home in office. Close up face portrait
4k00:17Attractive young woman with glasses listening to music in headphone use smartphone at city walk sunset look around smile portrait close up slow motion
4k00:16Young woman shopping online. Girl using digital tablet computer in home. Girl with tablet and bank card indoors. Easy pay using digital gadget.
4k00:16Closeup of male eyes looking at screen of laptop or computer, businessman working late at office
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:19Woman in smart connected home using phone online internet of everything to enjoy a digital lifestyle
Same model in other videos
4k00:05Close-up of video camera standing at foreground, mature Caucasian woman sitting on the couch at the background and waving hand. Senior blogger starting online stream. Technologies, blogging, media.
4k00:05Portrait of positive senior Caucasian woman showing at camera hats and scarfs. Mature woman sitting on the couch and recording video for Internet page. Social media, technologies.
4k00:05Portrait of cheerful Caucasian senior woman looking at her reflection in big mirror, smiling and sending air kisses. Mature stylish good-looking lady satisfied with her appearance. Fashion, aging.
4k00:13Close-up reflection of positive mature woman putting on colorful scarf in front of big mirror and leaving. Elegant Caucasian lady starting new day with smile. Style, fashion, elegance, happiness.
4k00:05Smiling mature woman throwing glance at big mirror and leaving. Elegant Caucasian senior lady starting new day with smile. Style, fashion, elegance, happiness.
4k00:11Portrait of positive Caucasian lady pushing start button on camera to start online stream. Senior blogger recording video for her blog. Technologies, blogging, media.
4k00:07Portrait of positive Caucasian brunette woman putting on stylish hat and talking. Senior female blogger recording video about fashion and accessories. Modern professions, online technologies, blogging
Related video keywords
accessoriesadultattractivebeautifulbeautyblackblogbloggerbloggingcaucasiancommunicationconceptcouchdresselegantfacefashionfemalegift bagindustryinspirationalinternetladylifestylematuremodernmotivationalonlineoutfitphoneportraitpositiveprettyrecordingselfieseniorsittingsmartphonesocial mediasofastreamsubscriberstalkingtechnologiestechnologyvideovlogvloggerwoman