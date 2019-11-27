Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

6168965

See more

6168965
1041752860

Item ID: 1041752860

Attractive Businessman In White Shirt Standing In Unfinished House And Thinking.Man In Sunglasses Staying And Watching To Horizon.Man On Window And Looking At Distance.Lonely Handsome Man Thinking.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 853 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

AG VISUAL

AG VISUAL

Visually similar stock footage

See all

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all