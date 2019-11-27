Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Attractive Businessman In White Shirt Standing In Unfinished House And Thinking.Man In Sunglasses Staying And Watching To Horizon.Man On Window And Looking At Distance.Lonely Handsome Man Thinking.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
853 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Visually similar stock footage
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips