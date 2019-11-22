 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Senior man having shoulder massage outdoor by nurse. Asian man and woman, talking together.

B

By BaanTaksinStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1041441034
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV474.4 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV26.6 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV5.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Senior man having shoulder massage outdoor by nurse. Asian man and woman, look up view.
4k00:16Senior man having shoulder massage outdoor by nurse. Asian man and woman, look up view.
Portrait of tired, sad senior thinks with worrying at camera 4K
4k00:15Portrait of tired, sad senior thinks with worrying at camera 4K
Portrait of tired, sad senior thinks with worrying at camera 4K
4k00:18Portrait of tired, sad senior thinks with worrying at camera 4K
Senior man sitting on park bench and confuse. Asian man, very worry look.
4k00:24Senior man sitting on park bench and confuse. Asian man, very worry look.
Granddad and boy are looking through a magnifying glass at cherry blossoms in the spring garden in the village
4k00:17Granddad and boy are looking through a magnifying glass at cherry blossoms in the spring garden in the village
Senior man having massage outdoor. Asian male sitting in bed. Shoulder massage, look up view. Senior lifestyle.
4k00:10Senior man having massage outdoor. Asian male sitting in bed. Shoulder massage, look up view. Senior lifestyle.
Headache, Frustration, Depressed African Young Man
4k00:15Headache, Frustration, Depressed African Young Man
Joyful senior man combs his gray hair and laughs at the camera on the background. 4K
4k00:23Joyful senior man combs his gray hair and laughs at the camera on the background. 4K
See all

Related stock videos

Elderly man with neck pain
4k00:20Elderly man with neck pain
Senior an sits by window and rubs injured shoulder
hd00:28Senior an sits by window and rubs injured shoulder
Young senior asia citizen female with scrubs nurse physiotherapy worker at home in rehabilitation therapy service for aging parents. Massage for older care, ache pain joints exercise in old people.
4k00:23Young senior asia citizen female with scrubs nurse physiotherapy worker at home in rehabilitation therapy service for aging parents. Massage for older care, ache pain joints exercise in old people.
Professional young female physiotherapist giving shoulder massage to senior man in rehabilitation center
4k00:11Professional young female physiotherapist giving shoulder massage to senior man in rehabilitation center
Presbyopia middle-aged man using a smartphone
4k00:14Presbyopia middle-aged man using a smartphone
Pretty mature woman feeling pain in her neck, consequences of overworking
4k00:09Pretty mature woman feeling pain in her neck, consequences of overworking
Senior black woman applying hand lotion or hand sanitizer and throughly rubbing it into her dry skin - OTS
4k00:14Senior black woman applying hand lotion or hand sanitizer and throughly rubbing it into her dry skin - OTS
Middle aged asian businessman having a stiff shulder.
4k00:13Middle aged asian businessman having a stiff shulder.
Same model in other videos
Senior man sitting on park bench and confuse. Asian man, worry look.
4k00:15Senior man sitting on park bench and confuse. Asian man, worry look.
Senior man sitting on park bench using mobile phone. Asian man, very confuse mood.
4k00:13Senior man sitting on park bench using mobile phone. Asian man, very confuse mood.
Senior man sitting on park bench using mobile phone. Asian man, Talking on phone and confuse.
4k00:24Senior man sitting on park bench using mobile phone. Asian man, Talking on phone and confuse.
Senior man learn to use computer. Asian senior man with young man in his home. Happy smile, side shot.
4k00:05Senior man learn to use computer. Asian senior man with young man in his home. Happy smile, side shot.
Senior man having massage outdoor. Asian male sitting in bed. Shoulder massage, painful mood. Senior lifestyle.
4k00:14Senior man having massage outdoor. Asian male sitting in bed. Shoulder massage, painful mood. Senior lifestyle.
Senior man having massage outdoor. Asian male laying in bed. In pain but enjoying it. Senior lifestyle.
4k00:09Senior man having massage outdoor. Asian male laying in bed. In pain but enjoying it. Senior lifestyle.
Senior man learn to use computer. Asian senior man with young man in his home. Start to know how to use it.
4k00:09Senior man learn to use computer. Asian senior man with young man in his home. Start to know how to use it.
Caregiver teaching senior man how to use mobile phone in park. Asian man and woman, try to explain to senior man.
4k00:30Caregiver teaching senior man how to use mobile phone in park. Asian man and woman, try to explain to senior man.

Related video keywords