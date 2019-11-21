0
Stock video
a sick woman lies in bed with a high temperature and takes medication for a cold
V
By Vadiar
- Stock footage ID: 1041412432
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|144.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:13a woman with a cold is lying in bed with a lot of drugs on the table, sneezing and blowing her nose
hd00:16self-medication during the covid-19 virus is dangerous for health,a sick woman is lying in bed with a high fever, coughing and taking medication for a cold
Related stock videos
4k00:42Sick woman with blanket while drinking healthy tea at home. Pandemic medicine disease cold coronavirus headache health ill. Close up. Slow motion
4k00:19Sick Woman Covered with a Blanket Coughing while Drinking Healthy Tea in Bed at Home. Slow Motion. Health, Medicines, Virus, Cold and Flu Concept
4k00:13woman is treated with hot tea with lemon. The epidemic of influenza and colds in the fall season
Same model in other videos
hd00:14Middle aged woman sits in the car and complains on traffic situation - car stands on the verge of road in countryside
hd00:10happy family playing Board game in quarantine during the epidemic, self-isolation of citizens
hd00:29proper sleep strengthens the immune system. a young woman is sleeping on an orthopedic pillow
Related video keywords
allergyblanketcarecaringchildhoodchillcoldcold virusescolds and flucutedaughterdiseasedrinkdrinkingfacefemalefeverfluflu virusgrippehealthhealth and medicinehealthyhomehothouse interiorhumanillillnessindoorsinfectioninfluenzakidlyingmedicinenoseonepainproblemssickteatemperaturethermometertreatmentviruswhiteworried