0
Stock video
A lot of fries. Frying potatoes in black pan with oil.
J
- Stock footage ID: 1041229267
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|65.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|2.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|663 kB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:05Close-up Shot, of Chef cooking in a Modern Kitchen with Lots of Ingredients Around. High quality 4k footage
4k00:07The chef mixes ground onions and marinated mushrooms in a frying pan. Close-up action of hands
Related stock videos
4k00:26Delicious whole chicken cooked with pumpkin, pepper and potatoes. Served in metal baking pan. Decorated with rosemary. Autumn food concep. Top view. Flat lay.
4k00:24Kitchen worker at foodtruck at festival or street vendor serves french fries, fried potatoes or wedges into individual serving cups. Concept fast food, calories and saturated oils and sugars industry
4k00:45Fried oil, potatoes enter into hot oil. Slow motion shooting camera. High speed shooting. Fries potatoes. Air bubbles appearing in hot oil. Appearance through hot oil
hd00:05Spice french potatoes. French fries are fried in a frying pan. The potatoes are fried in a sunflower-seed oil.