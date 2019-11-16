0
Stock video
Buenos Aires / Argentina - 09 09 2015: Male Hand holding an Old Smartphone with Green Screen near the National Congress of Argentina in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
V
By VideoLand
- Stock footage ID: 1041084667
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|110.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1,020 kB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:08Long shot timelpse of Saint Peter's basilica Dome at sunset with car traffic. Vatican, Rome, Italy. April, 2016. Time lapse.
4k00:24Holding a green screen smartphone in portrait mode high above the Havana, Cuba shoreline. With optional corner markers for advanced tracking.
hd00:06St - Petersburg, Russia - June 25, 2017. POV. point view of Isaac Square and Isaac Cathedral. Low angle of camera view.
4k00:15Mumbai, India: August 20, 2015: Time lapse 4k video of new illumination on Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Building opposite CST (VT) station, Mumbai.
Related stock videos
hd00:05Buenos Aires / Argentina - October 2020: Male Hand Holding Old Clamshell Phone with Green Screen. Close-Up. You can replace green screen with the footage or picture you want with “Keying” effect.
Related video keywords
apparchitectureargentinaargentina landscapeargentine congressbackgroundbuenos airesbuildingcapitalcell phonecellphonechroma backgroundchroma keycitycityscapecommunicationcongreso nacionalcongressdevicedisplaydowntownelectronicequipmentfingergreen backgroundgreen screenhandholdinginternetkeyinglandmarkmale handsmessagemobilemobile phonepeoplephonepressingscreensmart phonesmartphonestreettechnologytelephonetouchscreentourismtrafficusingwirelesswireless technology