 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Buenos Aires / Argentina - 09 09 2015: Male Hand holding an Old Smartphone with Green Screen near the National Congress of Argentina in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

V

By VideoLand

  • Stock footage ID: 1041084667
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV110.4 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV1,020 kB

Visually similar stock footage

LONDON - CIRCA 2014 City life, London commute after work. St Pauls in background. June 2014.
4k00:19LONDON - CIRCA 2014 City life, London commute after work. St Pauls in background. June 2014.
Long shot timelpse of Saint Peter's basilica Dome at sunset with car traffic. Vatican, Rome, Italy. April, 2016. Time lapse.
4k00:08Long shot timelpse of Saint Peter's basilica Dome at sunset with car traffic. Vatican, Rome, Italy. April, 2016. Time lapse.
Holding a green screen smartphone in portrait mode high above the Havana, Cuba shoreline. With optional corner markers for advanced tracking.
4k00:24Holding a green screen smartphone in portrait mode high above the Havana, Cuba shoreline. With optional corner markers for advanced tracking.
St - Petersburg, Russia - June 25, 2017. POV. point view of Isaac Square and Isaac Cathedral. Low angle of camera view.
hd00:06St - Petersburg, Russia - June 25, 2017. POV. point view of Isaac Square and Isaac Cathedral. Low angle of camera view.
Mumbai, India: August 20, 2015: Time lapse 4k video of new illumination on Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Building opposite CST (VT) station, Mumbai.
4k00:15Mumbai, India: August 20, 2015: Time lapse 4k video of new illumination on Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Building opposite CST (VT) station, Mumbai.
Billboard green screen in St. Petersburg. timelapse
hd00:15Billboard green screen in St. Petersburg. timelapse
Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood timelapse hyperlapse.
4k00:11Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood timelapse hyperlapse.
London, spring, Houses of Parliament from Albert Embankment - circa 2015
4k00:07London, spring, Houses of Parliament from Albert Embankment - circa 2015
See all

Related stock videos

Buenos Aires / Argentina - October 2020: Male Hand Holding Old Clamshell Phone with Green Screen. Close-Up. You can replace green screen with the footage or picture you want with “Keying” effect.
hd00:05Buenos Aires / Argentina - October 2020: Male Hand Holding Old Clamshell Phone with Green Screen. Close-Up. You can replace green screen with the footage or picture you want with “Keying” effect.
Buenos Aires / Argentina - 09 09 2019: Male Hand Holding An Old Smartphone In The Hall Of An Airport. You can Replace Green Screen with the Footage or Picture you Want with “Keying” effect.
hd00:08Buenos Aires / Argentina - 09 09 2019: Male Hand Holding An Old Smartphone In The Hall Of An Airport. You can Replace Green Screen with the Footage or Picture you Want with “Keying” effect.

Related video keywords