0
Stock video
Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
R
- Stock footage ID: 10394189
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|915.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|152.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|29.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:25Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:21Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:20Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:20Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:21Strasbourg, Alsace, France - view of medieval bridge Ponts Couverts from Barrage Vauban, old town historic architecture landmark over water of river Ill, background of travel and tourism in Europe
4k00:25Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
Related stock videos
4k00:23Panning right motion of the Barrage Vauban with the medieval river bridge Ponts Couverts, old town famous french architecture landmark for tourists in Strasbourg, Alsace region of France, Europe.
4k00:30Strasbourg, Alsace / France - 10/10/2020: Scenic view on Ponts Couverts in Strasbourg. View on the towers reflecting in water, passenger ship swimming across , La Petite France district, Ill river.
4k00:20Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:22Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:21Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:16Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:22Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
Related video keywords
alsaceancientarchitecturebarragebasbeautifulblueboatbridgebuildingcalmcanalcitycityscapecouvertsdaydestinationembankmenteuropefamousflowerfrancefrenchheritagehistoricalilllandmarklandscapemedievaloldpanoramapetitepontsrhinriverscenicshipsightseeingskystrasbourgstrasburgsummertourismtowertowntravelunescourbanvaubanwater