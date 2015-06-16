 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.

R

By Roman Borodaev

  • Stock footage ID: 10394189
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV915.1 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV152.2 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV29.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:25Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:21Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:20Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:20Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
Strasbourg, Alsace, France - view of medieval bridge Ponts Couverts from Barrage Vauban, old town historic architecture landmark over water of river Ill, background of travel and tourism in Europe
4k00:21Strasbourg, Alsace, France - view of medieval bridge Ponts Couverts from Barrage Vauban, old town historic architecture landmark over water of river Ill, background of travel and tourism in Europe
Panorama of medieval castle. River and buildings
hd00:11Panorama of medieval castle. River and buildings
Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:25Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
Vauban bridge in Strasbourg Alsace France
4k00:25Vauban bridge in Strasbourg Alsace France
See all

Related stock videos

Panning right motion of the Barrage Vauban with the medieval river bridge Ponts Couverts, old town famous french architecture landmark for tourists in Strasbourg, Alsace region of France, Europe.
4k00:23Panning right motion of the Barrage Vauban with the medieval river bridge Ponts Couverts, old town famous french architecture landmark for tourists in Strasbourg, Alsace region of France, Europe.
Strasbourg, Alsace / France - 10/10/2020: Scenic view on Ponts Couverts in Strasbourg. View on the towers reflecting in water, passenger ship swimming across , La Petite France district, Ill river.
4k00:30Strasbourg, Alsace / France - 10/10/2020: Scenic view on Ponts Couverts in Strasbourg. View on the towers reflecting in water, passenger ship swimming across , La Petite France district, Ill river.
Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:20Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:22Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:21Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:16Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:22Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.
4k00:25Panorama from the Barrage Vauban with the medieval bridge Ponts Couverts, Strasbourg, France.

Related video keywords