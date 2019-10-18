0
Stock video
Fisherman fishing on a spinning on the seashore at sunset.
G
- Stock footage ID: 1039282190
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|180.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:24Wide angle of a man enjoying the serenity of the afternoon as he patiently fishes on the beach nearby the calm sea during his summer vacation, slowly zooming in.
hd00:26Man patiently fishing along the shore and continuously observing the sea as he does his favorite hobby during the afternoon, slowly zooming in.
Related stock videos
hd00:15Man with child on fishing trip, father and son catches fish with spinning rods, outdoor recreation
4k00:10Happy woman walks wheat field flying kite against blue sky at sunset on sunny day in summer playing with wind of orange sunset on day lens flares wind turbines in summer slow motion. Relax. Freedom
hd00:14Father teaches his son to fish, dad and child catches fish with spinning rods, recreation on lake
hd00:15dad and child catches fish with spinning rods, recreation on lake, good father teaches his son to fish