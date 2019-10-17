 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial View at Mountain Lake with Blue Sky in British Columbia, Canada. 4K.

k

By karamysh

  • Stock footage ID: 1039218956
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4246.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV83.3 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV18.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

flycam moves up and shows majestic green hills under scorching sun on sea coast against blue sky
hd00:13flycam moves up and shows majestic green hills under scorching sun on sea coast against blue sky
Aerial View at Mountain Lake with Dramatic Clouds in British Columbia, Canada. 4K.
4k00:19Aerial View at Mountain Lake with Dramatic Clouds in British Columbia, Canada. 4K.
Castanet lake aerial view, Lozère, France
4k00:14Castanet lake aerial view, Lozère, France
Slow zoom from left to right of beautiful lake from high on hiking trail in Acadia National Park.
hd00:17Slow zoom from left to right of beautiful lake from high on hiking trail in Acadia National Park.
Aerial View at Mountain Lake with Blue Sky in British Columbia, Canada. 4K.
4k00:10Aerial View at Mountain Lake with Blue Sky in British Columbia, Canada. 4K.
Aerial View at Mountain Lake with Blue Sky in British Columbia, Canada. 4K.
4k00:12Aerial View at Mountain Lake with Blue Sky in British Columbia, Canada. 4K.
Green forested shore and dark bay near Chalong river delta, aerial panorama. Brown clouded and contaminated water from lowland outflow. Lush grown trees on banks, hilly headland landscape on left
4k00:17Green forested shore and dark bay near Chalong river delta, aerial panorama. Brown clouded and contaminated water from lowland outflow. Lush grown trees on banks, hilly headland landscape on left
Aerial view of a cliff on Lahos Island, Caramoan Islands Philippines
4k00:06Aerial view of a cliff on Lahos Island, Caramoan Islands Philippines
See all

Related stock videos

Group of cyclists team ride down gravel mountain road in national park or forest. Friends on bikes ride together have fun outdoors. Aerial drone shot of cyclists ride beautiful epic setting landscape
4k00:07Group of cyclists team ride down gravel mountain road in national park or forest. Friends on bikes ride together have fun outdoors. Aerial drone shot of cyclists ride beautiful epic setting landscape
Overhead Aerial Shot of Man in Kayak on Raging River with Rapids
4k00:15Overhead Aerial Shot of Man in Kayak on Raging River with Rapids
Aerial shooting from flying drone of a woman worker is collecting tea leaves on a large plantation in Thailand. Top view of young female traveler in sun hat is standing on a field with coffee brushes
hd00:25Aerial shooting from flying drone of a woman worker is collecting tea leaves on a large plantation in Thailand. Top view of young female traveler in sun hat is standing on a field with coffee brushes
Young Hiker On Mountain Peak At Sunset Successful Pose Outstretched Arms Business Life Achievement Concept
4k00:10Young Hiker On Mountain Peak At Sunset Successful Pose Outstretched Arms Business Life Achievement Concept
Aerial shot following close behind a group of kayakers paddling down whitewater rapids in the water of deep blue river during summer in Patagonia Chile - 2K HD
hd00:57Aerial shot following close behind a group of kayakers paddling down whitewater rapids in the water of deep blue river during summer in Patagonia Chile - 2K HD
Amazing Aerial Reveal of Highway to Winter Ski Resort with Snowy Mountain Range Peaks
4k00:12Amazing Aerial Reveal of Highway to Winter Ski Resort with Snowy Mountain Range Peaks
Young Man Climbing Up Difficult Mountain Rock Slope Adversity Difficulty Danger On The Road To Success Resilience Not Giving Up Concept Aerial Flight
4k00:16Young Man Climbing Up Difficult Mountain Rock Slope Adversity Difficulty Danger On The Road To Success Resilience Not Giving Up Concept Aerial Flight
Flying over an amazing rain forest, aerial view above rain forest with fog at sunrise. 4K aerial video, rain forest landscape
4k00:20Flying over an amazing rain forest, aerial view above rain forest with fog at sunrise. 4K aerial video, rain forest landscape

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial reversing over a cliffside beach and tilting up to reveal a natural rock arch bridge formation spanning a beautiful ocean bay with a woman walking to the edge of the cliff to admire the view
4k00:10Aerial reversing over a cliffside beach and tilting up to reveal a natural rock arch bridge formation spanning a beautiful ocean bay with a woman walking to the edge of the cliff to admire the view

Related video keywords