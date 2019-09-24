0
Stock video
Very closeup of silver pendant with a magenta diamond on the beautiful woman's neck.Jewellery.Shallow depth of field
U
By UPAUPA
- Stock footage ID: 1037716211
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|132.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:59Jewelry. Rotating seamless loop background from many beautiful female fashion jewel with precious shiny stones, pearls and diamonds for women. Wealth and luxury concept, closeup, macro. Loop motion
4k00:07Beautiful pendant with diamond on chain overview, a gold chain for the neck is in storefront at the mall, expensive jewelry for women.