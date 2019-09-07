0
Stock video
Rating bad one star review on a laptop computer
V
By Vulk
- Stock footage ID: 1036640168
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|106.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:17Focused serious young indian woman using computer accounting applications, calculating domestic utility bills, managing monthly budget finances, paying banking loan online, sitting at table in home.
4k00:23Serious young indian woman calculate domestic bills pay loan payment online on laptop sit at home office desk, focused businesswoman using computer calculator plan expenses manage finances concept
4k00:23Serious young indian woman calculate domestic bills pay loan payment online on laptop sit at home office desk, focused businesswoman using computer calculator plan expenses manage finances concept
4k00:14Close up view unrecognizable female hands using modern wireless laptop and calculator manage finances personal expenses make e-payment use e-bank app. Accountant do telecommute work from home concept
4k00:16Woman sit on sofa in living room check household expenses, calculate bills use calculator laptop e-bank app, feels worried about financial problems. Not enough money for loan payment, eviction concept
4k00:20Man standing in home kitchen use calculator calculates personal finances looks at laptop screen app feels stressed and anxious about bank overspend, mistake in financial report, bankruptcy concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:17Computer nerd from the '80s or '90s looking right at the camera and giving a thumbs up. Retro scene with vintage colors and atmosphere.
4k00:20In the '80s or '90s.. A frustrated computer nerd slapping his personal computer and keyboard. Retro scene with vintage colors and atmosphere.
4k00:20Happy computer nerd in the '80s or '90s using his personal computer. Retro scene with vintage colors and atmosphere.
4k00:29In the '80s or '90s young man answering the phone while using his personal computer typing on a keyboard. Retro scene with vintage colors and atmosphere.
4k00:16Man with mustache and mullet from the 70s 80s 90 playing on his retro synth keyboard. Vintage concept.
Related video keywords
bestbookbusinessclientcommentcommunicationcomputerconceptconsumercustomerdesigndeskdigitaldinnerdirectoriesdirectorydisplaye-commercefeedbackgoodinteractioninternetkeyboardlaptopnotebookofficeonlineopinionpersonpositiveproductqualityratingrestaurantreviewreviewssatisfactionscreensearchsmartphonesocial mediatabletablettechnologyuseruserswebwebsiteworkplaceworkspace