0
Stock video
Chocolate icing on the cake. White cake covered with chocolate and cream. Chocolate cake decoration.
M
By Mariko151825
- Stock footage ID: 1035599666
Video clip length: 00:41FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|483 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:22Chocolate icing on the cake. White cake covered with chocolate and cream. Chocolate cake decoration.
hd00:38Chocolate icing on the cake. White cake covered with chocolate and cream. Chocolate cake decoration.
hd00:35Chocolate icing on the cake. White cake covered with chocolate and cream. Chocolate cake decoration.
Related stock videos
hd00:06Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
4k00:25Closeup shot of hands of senior bakery chef applying flour on dough, old man kneading dough, making bread using traditional recipe, isolated on black background 4k footage
4k00:07Funny happy couple cook dinner in an open space kitchen full of light, he is serious chops organic vegetables and she tries to steal a snack. they are excited, peaceful and loving
hd00:10Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
4k00:21Zoom out view of a black African female farmer in white coat holding a digital tablet collecting research data for analysis and programming of irrigation in a hydroponic farm.
hd00:07Multi-ethnic friends laughing having fun at meeting in coffeehouse, african and caucasian male buddies giving high five after telling good funny joke, multiracial young people hanging out in cozy bar
hd00:23Multiracial happy young people eating pizza in pizzeria, black and white cheerful students enjoying meal dining sitting together at restaurant table, diverse hungry friends sharing lunch at meeting