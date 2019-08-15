 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Clean ceramic and paper cups, two coffee holders lying upside down on top of coffee machine. A close view

s

By sqofield

  • Stock footage ID: 1035198509
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV824 kB

Visually similar stock footage

Clean ceramic and paper cups, two coffee holders lying upside down on top of coffee machine. A close view
hd00:07Clean ceramic and paper cups, two coffee holders lying upside down on top of coffee machine. A close view
close-up of barman hand at beer tap pouring a draught lager beer
hd00:32close-up of barman hand at beer tap pouring a draught lager beer
making coffee
hd00:34making coffee
Hot, Fresh, Steamy Coffee being Pulled into a Shot Glass on a Espresso Machine in Super Slow Motion
hd00:13Hot, Fresh, Steamy Coffee being Pulled into a Shot Glass on a Espresso Machine in Super Slow Motion
Working part of sewing machine
hd00:08Working part of sewing machine
professional barista prepare to make steamed milk with espresso machine
hd00:11professional barista prepare to make steamed milk with espresso machine
Sewing machine
hd00:16Sewing machine
paper inserting into a printing press to be printed
hd00:09paper inserting into a printing press to be printed
See all

Related stock videos

Clean ceramic and paper cups, two coffee holders lying upside down on top of coffee machine. A close view
hd00:07Clean ceramic and paper cups, two coffee holders lying upside down on top of coffee machine. A close view

Related video keywords