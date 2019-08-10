0
Stock video
Aerial view of Ecological Park Xochimilco, south of Mexico City. It´s a public park where you can see local flora and fauna. The video was made on April 14 2018.
F
- Stock footage ID: 1034909414
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|74.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:21Established Shot of A Volcanic Lake of Telaga Merdada (Merdada Lake) at Dieng Plateau, Central Java, Indonesia
4k00:14Kapaa Kauai Hawaii Shoreline Aerial Helicopter View Sleeping Giant aka Nounou Mountain Forest Reserve Ridge
4k00:44Aerial view over the small rural town of Great Cacapon in the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia on the banks of the Potomac and Cacapon Rivers.
Related stock videos
hd00:17Tel Aviv, Israel - JULY 12, 2020: Slow motion western ranch concept. Man riding a horse in a farm ranch horses. Rancher practicing horse moves and maneuvers at training horse farm.
hd00:14Stallion brown horse run at ranch. Slow motion shot of horse rider outback at farmhouse. Western cowboy concept at county rancher
4k00:29MIAMI - MARCH 12: Aerial video of the Miami Seaquarium located at Key Biscayne near Crandon Park just minutes from Downtown Miami March 12, 2016 in Miami FL, USA