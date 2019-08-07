 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Man play music on smartphone, start jogging in the city

m

By motion.pl

  • Stock footage ID: 1034737028
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV769.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Young male jogger catching breath, resting after jogging in city park
4k00:10Young male jogger catching breath, resting after jogging in city park
Athlete man working out in the park
4k00:20Athlete man working out in the park
Handsome man jogging in the park. Sportsman runs exercising training outdoors.
4k00:10Handsome man jogging in the park. Sportsman runs exercising training outdoors.
Man jogger doing warmup, stretching and start jogging in city park
4k00:15Man jogger doing warmup, stretching and start jogging in city park
Young African American man in city walking texting on cell phone
4k00:15Young African American man in city walking texting on cell phone
Young African American man in city walking texting on cell phone
4k00:19Young African American man in city walking texting on cell phone
Athlete man working out in the park
4k00:10Athlete man working out in the park
African American woman answers her phone and is upset and angry.
hd00:21African American woman answers her phone and is upset and angry.
See all

Related stock videos

Sitting at the Dinner Table Handsome Young Man Plays the Guitar For a Friends. Family and Friends Listening to Music at the Summer Evening Garden Party Celebration.
4k00:14Sitting at the Dinner Table Handsome Young Man Plays the Guitar For a Friends. Family and Friends Listening to Music at the Summer Evening Garden Party Celebration.
Joyful guy is playing the guitar singing wearing headphones having fun on sofa at home. Modern entertainment, music and happy young people concept.
4k00:30Joyful guy is playing the guitar singing wearing headphones having fun on sofa at home. Modern entertainment, music and happy young people concept.
Man doing the cleaning vacuums and have fun dancing.Slow mo
hd00:15Man doing the cleaning vacuums and have fun dancing.Slow mo
happy group of friends dancing together enjoying rooftop party music at night having fun drinking alcohol celebrating weekend reunion gathering
4k00:16happy group of friends dancing together enjoying rooftop party music at night having fun drinking alcohol celebrating weekend reunion gathering
Happy new home owners tenants renters young parents and cute little children daughters dancing in living room with boxes on moving day celebrate relocation and family mortgage concept, slow motion
hd00:15Happy new home owners tenants renters young parents and cute little children daughters dancing in living room with boxes on moving day celebrate relocation and family mortgage concept, slow motion
Happy two age generations active family dancing in living room, carefree old senior adult grandfather and cute preschool grandson having fun listening music jumping enjoying time together at home
4k00:08Happy two age generations active family dancing in living room, carefree old senior adult grandfather and cute preschool grandson having fun listening music jumping enjoying time together at home
Guitar player on stage at a concert rocking the audience
hd00:21Guitar player on stage at a concert rocking the audience
Crazy happy family young adult parents mum dad and cute funny active little children kids listening music dancing jumping together having fun in modern living room enjoying leisure lifestyle at home
4k00:13Crazy happy family young adult parents mum dad and cute funny active little children kids listening music dancing jumping together having fun in modern living room enjoying leisure lifestyle at home

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1950s - A 1950s dance troupe reimagines the Charleston dance of the 1920s on a broadway stage.
4k01:17CIRCA 1950s - A 1950s dance troupe reimagines the Charleston dance of the 1920s on a broadway stage.
Panning shot of women singing duet in band rehearsing in nightclub / Provo, Utah, United States
4k00:15Panning shot of women singing duet in band rehearsing in nightclub / Provo, Utah, United States
Group of friends on the beach drinking beer playing guitar with a bonfire on a summer evening RED DRAGON
4k00:14Group of friends on the beach drinking beer playing guitar with a bonfire on a summer evening RED DRAGON
Slow motion rack focus of woman and men playing guitars in nightclub / Provo, Utah, United States
4k00:18Slow motion rack focus of woman and men playing guitars in nightclub / Provo, Utah, United States
Same model in other videos
Businessman returning to home from trip, happy dog welcomes him
4k00:12Businessman returning to home from trip, happy dog welcomes him
Young businesspeople with documents fighting in office, super slow motion 240fps
hd00:32Young businesspeople with documents fighting in office, super slow motion 240fps
Successful business people giving high five in office, slow motion
hd00:17Successful business people giving high five in office, slow motion
Man putting on shirt standing by window at home, slow motion
hd00:14Man putting on shirt standing by window at home, slow motion
Sad, unhappy couple counting bills on smartphone and laptop in kitchen at home
4k00:26Sad, unhappy couple counting bills on smartphone and laptop in kitchen at home
Young man using smartphone while cooking meal in kitchen
hd00:15Young man using smartphone while cooking meal in kitchen
Upset man reading bills with bad news in kitchen
hd00:13Upset man reading bills with bad news in kitchen
Sad, offended couple sitting on bed in bedroom at home
4k00:17Sad, offended couple sitting on bed in bedroom at home

Related video keywords