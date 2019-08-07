0
Stock video
Man play music on smartphone, start jogging in the city
m
By motion.pl
- Stock footage ID: 1034737028
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|769.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:14Sitting at the Dinner Table Handsome Young Man Plays the Guitar For a Friends. Family and Friends Listening to Music at the Summer Evening Garden Party Celebration.
4k00:30Joyful guy is playing the guitar singing wearing headphones having fun on sofa at home. Modern entertainment, music and happy young people concept.
4k00:16happy group of friends dancing together enjoying rooftop party music at night having fun drinking alcohol celebrating weekend reunion gathering
hd00:15Happy new home owners tenants renters young parents and cute little children daughters dancing in living room with boxes on moving day celebrate relocation and family mortgage concept, slow motion
4k00:08Happy two age generations active family dancing in living room, carefree old senior adult grandfather and cute preschool grandson having fun listening music jumping enjoying time together at home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k01:17CIRCA 1950s - A 1950s dance troupe reimagines the Charleston dance of the 1920s on a broadway stage.
4k00:15Panning shot of women singing duet in band rehearsing in nightclub / Provo, Utah, United States
4k00:14Group of friends on the beach drinking beer playing guitar with a bonfire on a summer evening RED DRAGON
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
activeadultairaloneathleticattractivecasualcaucasiancellcellphonecityearphonesexerciseexercisingfacefilterfithandsomeheadphonesjogjoggerjogginglifestylelistenmanmaskmusicoutdoorsphoneplaypollutionprotectionrunrunnerrunningsmartsmartphonesmogsportsportsmansportswearstartstreetsummertechnologytrainingurbanwearingworkoutyoung