0
Stock video
Attractive young woman performing sexy dancing on the ground
S
By Studio 72
- Stock footage ID: 1034280014
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|439.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:17Attractive mixed race young woman sexy dancing on high heels on the roof - twerking and lying on the ground
4k00:10Young woman ballerina training on the roof - showing her stretching - bends down and touches the ground
4k00:08a middle-aged woman, brunette of the Caucasian race, in a brown jacket, with short hair with a bouquet of yellow leaves, walks along the embankment against the background of a beautiful bridge
hd00:13Young happy romantic woman cycling happily through a sunny street in summertime outdoors. Young teen girl riding bicycle and laughing on sunny days. Sun lens flare slow-motion
Related stock videos
4k00:07Cheerful happy joyful young woman tourist holds, red long loose hair cheerfully throws. cute Girl spinning, dancing, hands raised. Smiling face. Backdrop beautiful modern skyscrapers Dubai UAE 4k 2020
4k00:31POINT OF VIEW: Young Woman Pulling her Boyfriend Through Autumn City Street. SLOW MOTION 120 fps. POV: Happy Girlfriend Makes her Man to Follow Her to the City Bridge.
hd00:13Attractive girl in a red coat with red lips goes down the street in a city, sun is shining, than turns to camera and smiles
4k00:12Woman welcome you to walk with her on Santorini. Female tourist is enjoying summer vacation travel showing welcoming gesture smiling happy. Traditional typical Oia village, Santorini, Greece, Europe.
4k00:11Pretty woman cooking soup on stove at kitchen. Close up of housewife preparing dinner at home. Young woman tasting soup on spoon at modern kitchen in slow motion
4k00:11View from inside of cardbox on young cheerful Caucasian woman with red hair who looking in it and smiling. Close up of pretty happy smiled girl opening carton box. Female getting parcel.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Portrait of a beautiful Japanese woman standing in the middle of a busy, crowded street in Shibuya with soft dark, natural lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera on gimbal.
Same model in other videos
4k00:18Young woman dancer warming up her body before dancing then putting on high heels on the floor.