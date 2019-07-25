0
Stock video
A flip clock flips quickly through the days of the month from 01 to 31. Passing of time concept. Seamlessly looping 3d animation.
b
By brave rabbit
- Stock footage ID: 1033909364
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:114K Countdown Leader Graphic 10 - 0, With Film Burn & Rolling Effect, Gray scale. Film tone and retro style. Motion graphic and animation. Old style film. Animated Number Counters.
4k01:0060 second countdown. A flip clock counts down from 60 seconds to zero. High quality 3d animation.
Related stock videos
4k01:00A flip clock calendar turns quickly through the days of the year, from January 1st to December 31st - high quality 3d animation
4k00:12A flip clock calendar flips quickly through the months of the year from January to December - passing of time concept - seamless looping 3d animation
hd00:13Close-up Slow Motion, Retro flip clock calendar Change Date numbers from 19 to 20 of the month, Time concept.
hd00:07Close-up Slow Motion, Retro flip clock calendar Change Date numbers from 2 to 3 of the month, Time concept.
Related video keywords
1313dagealarmanaloganimationappointmentbeginningblackbusinesscalendarcelebrationcgclockcloseconceptcountdowncountingcycledatedaydeadlineendfastflipflippingholidayslimitlimitedlooploopableloopingmechanicalmonthnewno peoplenumberofficepassingplanningquickrenderingretroseamlessseasonstarttimeturningwhite