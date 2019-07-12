 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Unique lake island against beautiful clouds in Bulgaria

M

By Mihail Mihaylov Mihaylov

  • Stock footage ID: 1033094078
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV564.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Arriving by boat to an exotic island. Beautiful skies clouds and sea.
4k00:15Arriving by boat to an exotic island. Beautiful skies clouds and sea.
Big river surface by foggy day 4K 2160p 30fps UltraHD footage - Water transport line through Danube gorge 3840X2160 UHD video
4k00:16Big river surface by foggy day 4K 2160p 30fps UltraHD footage - Water transport line through Danube gorge 3840X2160 UHD video
Ducks family are waving on sea waves with motor boat and mountains on background during cloudy day
4k00:15Ducks family are waving on sea waves with motor boat and mountains on background during cloudy day
Walrus rookery on coast of Arctic Ocean in Svalbard. Wildlife in Nordic badlands. Unique footage and natural landscape of Spitsbergen.
hd00:13Walrus rookery on coast of Arctic Ocean in Svalbard. Wildlife in Nordic badlands. Unique footage and natural landscape of Spitsbergen.
Pebble deserted beach with cruise ship and the mountains on the horizon
4k00:10Pebble deserted beach with cruise ship and the mountains on the horizon
gallipoli dardanelles - Turkey
hd00:11gallipoli dardanelles - Turkey
Adventure in Costa Rica in a traditional boat. A cloudy day
hd00:19Adventure in Costa Rica in a traditional boat. A cloudy day
Waves on the shore of the river Volga, Russia. A storm in autumn day. The mountains and islands in the background. Windy weather. The clouds in the sky.Time Lapse.
4k00:12Waves on the shore of the river Volga, Russia. A storm in autumn day. The mountains and islands in the background. Windy weather. The clouds in the sky.Time Lapse.
See all

Related stock videos

Unique island in the middle of big lake with white and green trees on it, Batak, Bulgaria
4k00:25Unique island in the middle of big lake with white and green trees on it, Batak, Bulgaria
Unique combination - Marsh and karst. Panorama of Dragoman marsh - Bulgaria, Europe.
hd00:19Unique combination - Marsh and karst. Panorama of Dragoman marsh - Bulgaria, Europe.
Unique combination - Marsh and karst. Panorama of Dragoman marsh - Bulgaria, Europe.
hd00:32Unique combination - Marsh and karst. Panorama of Dragoman marsh - Bulgaria, Europe.
Unique combination - Marsh and karst. Panorama of Dragoman marsh - Bulgaria, Europe.
hd00:22Unique combination - Marsh and karst. Panorama of Dragoman marsh - Bulgaria, Europe.
Unique combination - Marsh and karst. Panorama of Dragoman marsh - Bulgaria, Europe.
hd00:17Unique combination - Marsh and karst. Panorama of Dragoman marsh - Bulgaria, Europe.
Unique combination - Marsh and karst. Panorama of Dragoman marsh - Bulgaria, Europe.
hd00:16Unique combination - Marsh and karst. Panorama of Dragoman marsh - Bulgaria, Europe.
Unique combination - Marsh and karst. Panorama of Dragoman marsh - Bulgaria, Europe.
hd00:18Unique combination - Marsh and karst. Panorama of Dragoman marsh - Bulgaria, Europe.
Unique combination - Marsh and karst. Panorama of Dragoman marsh - Bulgaria, Europe.
hd00:13Unique combination - Marsh and karst. Panorama of Dragoman marsh - Bulgaria, Europe.

Related video keywords