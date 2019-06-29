0
Stock video
Beautiful Blooming Flowers swaying in the wind. Close Up. SLOW MOTION. Calm Cinematic Nature Background.
M
- Stock footage ID: 1032250673
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|66.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:18Beautiful Blooming Flowers swaying in the wind. Close Up. SLOW MOTION. Calm Cinematic Nature Background.
4k00:13many bunches of red, pink, yellow tulips in flowers shop. Lot of multicolored tulips bouquets. Flower market or store
Related stock videos
4k00:39White daisy flowers field meadow in sunset lights. Field of white daisies in the wind swaying close up. Concept: nature, flowers, spring, biology, fauna, environment, ecosystem
hd00:35Close-up of woman's hand running through lavender field. Stabilized shot SLOW MOTION 120 fps. Girl's hand touching purple lavender flowers. Plateau du Valensole, Provence, South France, Europe.
hd00:50Beautiful Blooming Lavender Flowers swaying in the wind. Close Up. SLOW MOTION 120 fps. Lavender Season on Plateau du Valensole, Provence, South France, Europe. Calm Cinematic Nature Background.
4k00:35White daisy field. field of white daisies in the wind swaying close up. Concept: nature, flowers, spring, biology, fauna, environment, ecosystem
4k00:24SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Hand touching purple flowers in beautiful lavender field at golden sunset
hd00:14Close-up Beautiful Blooming Lavender Swaying In The Wind At Sunset. Lavender Purple Aromatic Flowers at Lavender Fields of the French Provence. Nature Background.
Related video keywords
agriculturebackgroundbeautifulbeautybeesbloombloomingblossombluecloseclose-upcloseupcolorfulcountrysidedetaileuropefieldfloralflowerflowersfocusfragrantfranceidylliclandscapelavenderlifemacromotionnatureoutdoorspinkplantprovencepurpleredruralscentseasonskyslowslow motionslow-moslow-motionsummerswayingtulipupvietnamviolet