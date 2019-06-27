 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aggressive high school students pushing boy, taking away cellphone, bullying

M

By Motortion Films

  • Stock footage ID: 1032164573
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV452.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Aggressive high school students pushing boy, taking away cellphone, bullying
hd00:09Aggressive high school students pushing boy, taking away cellphone, bullying
Violent multiracial boys bullying caucasian guy, grabbing eyeglasses and phone
hd00:09Violent multiracial boys bullying caucasian guy, grabbing eyeglasses and phone
Teens mocking boy with phone, recognized him from shameful video, cyberbullying
hd00:10Teens mocking boy with phone, recognized him from shameful video, cyberbullying
Boys laughing at video about classmate, offensive post in network, cyberbullying
hd00:15Boys laughing at video about classmate, offensive post in network, cyberbullying
Cruel multiethnic students scrolling phone and mocking nerd classmate online
hd00:10Cruel multiethnic students scrolling phone and mocking nerd classmate online
Office worker in the lobby talking on his smartphone.
4k00:06Office worker in the lobby talking on his smartphone.
Two classmates posting offensive video about african american boy, cyberbullying
hd00:11Two classmates posting offensive video about african american boy, cyberbullying
Two classmates posting offensive video about african american boy, cyberbullying
4k00:11Two classmates posting offensive video about african american boy, cyberbullying
See all

Related stock videos

Teen schoolgirl being bullied by group of students in high school. Portrait of depressed female pupil standing in corridor with mean girls gossiping and laughing at her on blurred background
4k00:11Teen schoolgirl being bullied by group of students in high school. Portrait of depressed female pupil standing in corridor with mean girls gossiping and laughing at her on blurred background
Group of teenagers are pushing and insulting a schoolgirl. Adolescent violence problem. Bullying among adolescents and schoolchildren. Physical violence
hd00:18Group of teenagers are pushing and insulting a schoolgirl. Adolescent violence problem. Bullying among adolescents and schoolchildren. Physical violence
Teen boys fighting, conflict between school bully and geek, street violence
4k00:18Teen boys fighting, conflict between school bully and geek, street violence
4K Young boy at school being bullied by older boys
4k00:164K Young boy at school being bullied by older boys
Young unidentifiable teenage boy holding hes head at the correctional institute in black and white, conceptual footage of juvenile delinquency, focus on the wired fence in black and white.
hd00:11Young unidentifiable teenage boy holding hes head at the correctional institute in black and white, conceptual footage of juvenile delinquency, focus on the wired fence in black and white.
young attractive guy joker throws a lump of paper into the teacher. students are laughing. University or school. Group of people of mixed races.
4k00:16young attractive guy joker throws a lump of paper into the teacher. students are laughing. University or school. Group of people of mixed races.
Teenage boys fighting, bullying and self-defense, violence, blurred background
hd00:08Teenage boys fighting, bullying and self-defense, violence, blurred background
Camera follows Caucasian teenager walking up stairs meeting high school bullies. Aggressive teenagers bullying and threatening classmate in corridor. Disrespect and psychological pressure concept.
4k00:13Camera follows Caucasian teenager walking up stairs meeting high school bullies. Aggressive teenagers bullying and threatening classmate in corridor. Disrespect and psychological pressure concept.
Same model in other videos
Cruel teenagers punching boy and making video on smartphone, cyberbullying
4k00:08Cruel teenagers punching boy and making video on smartphone, cyberbullying
Students throwing things out of backpack on boy head, teenage bullying at school
4k00:13Students throwing things out of backpack on boy head, teenage bullying at school
Depressed black boy victim of racial bullying getting head punch from cruel guy
hd00:07Depressed black boy victim of racial bullying getting head punch from cruel guy
Caucasian teenager supporting african-american student, touching his shoulder
hd00:14Caucasian teenager supporting african-american student, touching his shoulder
Multiethnic bullies mocking nerd plump pupil in eyeglasses, social problem
hd00:10Multiethnic bullies mocking nerd plump pupil in eyeglasses, social problem
Caucasian schoolboys mocking afro-american guy writing comments in social net
hd00:11Caucasian schoolboys mocking afro-american guy writing comments in social net
Cruel schoolchildren pointing fingers at student, mocking smart boy, bullying
hd00:09Cruel schoolchildren pointing fingers at student, mocking smart boy, bullying
Teenager bullying, mucking about into camera, social condemnation, victim POV
hd00:13Teenager bullying, mucking about into camera, social condemnation, victim POV

Related video keywords