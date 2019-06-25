0
Stock video
California USA - February 2019: Aerial view of emergency Utility company vehicles helping within the community after devastating wildfire Paradise RED WEAPON
S
- Stock footage ID: 1032005432
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|45.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:20Aerial view of Amsterdam city central night skyline in Netherlands. Flying around Amsterdam Central Station train hub with dark streets and lights, over IJ water in the Dutch province of North Holland
4k00:11Night view of Tbilisi, the bright lights of the Old Town of Tbilisi, the area in the historical area of the city,Tbilisi, Georgia, 1 January 2018
Related stock videos
4k00:08Aerial time lapse in motion or hyperlapse over Echo Park of downtown Los Angeles, California skyline and skyscrapers from above on a sunny day during golden hour before sunset.
4k00:10Aerial view of San Francisco skyline with connections. Technology-Futuristic. Communication. California, United States. California, USA. Shot from helicopter.
4k00:13Flying over the Marin Headlands to discover the Golden Gate Bridge. San Francisco, US. This suspension bridge is one of the most iconic landmarks of California. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
4k00:36Aerial video of the Golden Gate Bridge. Inspirational drone flight through the window of the red tower above the busy road. San Francisco downtown on the background at sunset. California, USA. 4K
4k00:23Urban aerial view of beautiful and scenic downtown Los Angeles on blue sky sunny day in California
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:23AERIAL: Breathtaking Tilt up over Hollywood Sign Letter from back revealing Los Angeles Cityscape in Beautiful Sunset Light
4k00:40Los Angeles, California CIRCA 2018. Aerial view of the Hollywood sign, Los Angeles California with bright day lighting. Shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:37Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
Related video keywords
2018aerialaerialsamericabuiltbusinesscaliforniacharredcommunitycompaniesconstructiondepotdestroyeddevastationdevelopmentdisasteremergencyenvironmentexteriorfemafinancefireforesthomehomelesshouseslandscapenaturalnatureoutdoorsparadisepollutionpropertyresidentialroadscorchedstructuretowntransporttreestruckusautilityvehiclewildfireworkman