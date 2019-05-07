0
Stock video
A group of dolphins swim at high speed in blue sparkling limpid and clear ocean. Reflection of light in the water. Top aerial view. Baa Atoll. Maldives
s
- Stock footage ID: 1029059390
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|112.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:13Whale calf with mother humpback and diver in water surface of Pacific ocean. Amazing background. Unique video for film in blue sea of Roca Partida Island.
hd01:00Californian sea lions (Zalophus californianus) are playing with divers in Los Isoletes island Cortez sea La Paz Mexico.
hd00:08Dolphin swims in the blue water under surface. Underwater sea scene view with natural light rays.