0
Stock video
Aerial view of the old harbor of Golfe de Saint Tropez with luxury yachts
B
- Stock footage ID: 1028683829
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|199.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|229.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|39 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:15Aerial view of the anchorage zone of Altea beach, with many motor yachts and sailboats anchored.
Related stock videos
4k00:17Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty at dusk. Manhattan and New Jersey skyline. New York City, United States. Shot from a helicopter.
4k00:09Connected freeway at sunset in Los Angeles, California. Traffic passing by. Aerial footage. United States. Futuristic. Technology.
4k00:114K Timelapse of modern industrial port with containers from top view or aerial view. It is an import and export cargo port where is a part of shipping dock.Singapore
4k00:084K Timelapse of modern industrial port with containers from top view or aerial view. It is an import and export cargo port where is a part of shipping dock. Singapore
4k00:12Mediterranean sea - October 25, 2017: Low angle view of a Large container ship at sea, loaded with various container brands - Aerial footage
4k00:06Aerial drone video of container ship with colourful truck size containers cruising in open ocean Mediterranean Aegean sea, Greece
4k00:28Huge large mega ULCV container ship sails on open water fully loaded with containers and cargo - aerial 4k view
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:29New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial view of Statue of Liberty and Manhattan. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:29New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial shot of Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:27New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial view of Statue of Liberty and Manhattan. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.