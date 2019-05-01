 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial view of the old harbor of Golfe de Saint Tropez with luxury yachts

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1028683829
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP4199.5 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV229.9 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV39 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Aerial view of the old harbor of Golfe de Saint Tropez with luxury yachts
4k00:06Aerial view of the old harbor of Golfe de Saint Tropez with luxury yachts
boat in a lagoon in aerial view, Papeete French Polynesia
4k00:18boat in a lagoon in aerial view, Papeete French Polynesia
boat in a lagoon in aerial view, Papeete French Polynesia
4k00:17boat in a lagoon in aerial view, Papeete French Polynesia
Yachts in the tropical island beautiful sea in summer season
4k00:35Yachts in the tropical island beautiful sea in summer season
Aerial View of Saco da Capela Beach in Ilhabela, Brazil
4k00:23Aerial View of Saco da Capela Beach in Ilhabela, Brazil
Aerial view of the anchorage zone of Altea beach, with many motor yachts and sailboats anchored.
4k00:15Aerial view of the anchorage zone of Altea beach, with many motor yachts and sailboats anchored.
Aerial view of boats on a crystal clear sunny day at Lake Tahoe in California
hd00:05Aerial view of boats on a crystal clear sunny day at Lake Tahoe in California
Beautiful epic drone aerial footage on warm sunny day at blue open ocean at sea, white professional yacht during racing competition.
hd00:20Beautiful epic drone aerial footage on warm sunny day at blue open ocean at sea, white professional yacht during racing competition.
See all

Related stock videos

Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty at dusk. Manhattan and New Jersey skyline. New York City, United States. Shot from a helicopter.
4k00:17Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty at dusk. Manhattan and New Jersey skyline. New York City, United States. Shot from a helicopter.
Connected freeway at sunset in Los Angeles, California. Traffic passing by. Aerial footage. United States. Futuristic. Technology.
4k00:09Connected freeway at sunset in Los Angeles, California. Traffic passing by. Aerial footage. United States. Futuristic. Technology.
4K Timelapse of modern industrial port with containers from top view or aerial view. It is an import and export cargo port where is a part of shipping dock.Singapore
4k00:114K Timelapse of modern industrial port with containers from top view or aerial view. It is an import and export cargo port where is a part of shipping dock.Singapore
4K Timelapse of modern industrial port with containers from top view or aerial view. It is an import and export cargo port where is a part of shipping dock. Singapore
4k00:084K Timelapse of modern industrial port with containers from top view or aerial view. It is an import and export cargo port where is a part of shipping dock. Singapore
Mediterranean sea - October 25, 2017: Low angle view of a Large container ship at sea, loaded with various container brands - Aerial footage
4k00:12Mediterranean sea - October 25, 2017: Low angle view of a Large container ship at sea, loaded with various container brands - Aerial footage
Aerial drone video of container ship with colourful truck size containers cruising in open ocean Mediterranean Aegean sea, Greece
4k00:06Aerial drone video of container ship with colourful truck size containers cruising in open ocean Mediterranean Aegean sea, Greece
Huge large mega ULCV container ship sails on open water fully loaded with containers and cargo - aerial 4k view
4k00:28Huge large mega ULCV container ship sails on open water fully loaded with containers and cargo - aerial 4k view
Mediterranean sea - October 25, 2017: Low angle view of a Large container ship at sea, loaded with various container brands - Aerial footage
4k00:20Mediterranean sea - October 25, 2017: Low angle view of a Large container ship at sea, loaded with various container brands - Aerial footage

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial view of Statue of Liberty and Manhattan. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:29New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial view of Statue of Liberty and Manhattan. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial shot of Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:29New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial shot of Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial view of Statue of Liberty and Manhattan. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:27New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial view of Statue of Liberty and Manhattan. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
New York City, New York circa-2017, Daytime aerial view of Statue of Liberty in New York City. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:30New York City, New York circa-2017, Daytime aerial view of Statue of Liberty in New York City. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.

Related video keywords