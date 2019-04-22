0
Stock video
Two white Semi trucks driving / traveling on highway aerial footage at spring time / top view / Highway truck traffic
C
By Copter Ural
- Stock footage ID: 1028069501
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|130.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|68.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|11.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:08Aerial View. Beautiful windmill turbines sunset , wind energy turbines . Aerial drone shot. 4K 30fps
Related stock videos
4k00:12POV shot overtaking a convoy of semi trucks driving on a highway into the sunset. Realistic high quality 3d animation.
4k00:18AERIAL CLOSE UP: Unbranded white semi truck driving on empty road, transporting goods on sunny day. Freight container truck hauling and delivering cargo across a country. Trucking logistics shipping
4k00:08Freight semi trucks with Amazon.com logo loading or unloading at warehouse dock, seamless loop. Editorial 4K animation
4k00:08White freight semi trucks loading or unloading. Road cargo transportation. Seamless loop 4K clip
4k00:10AERIAL CLOSE UP: White semi tuck transporting goods across the country in Great Plains, USA. Container freighter driving on empty interstate highway along the fields transporting cargo to the Rockies
4k00:14A convoy of semi trucks drives passed the camera on a highway into the sunset. Realistic high quality 3d animation.
Related video keywords
aerialairasphaltaustraliabackgroundbrowncabcarcargoclearcontainercountrysidedeliverydirtydrivedronefenceflatforestfreewayfreightgoodshighwaylandscapelinelogisticlogisticslorrymotionmotorwaynatureredroadruralscaniasemispeedspringtraffictrailertransittransporttransportationtrucktruckingtrucksvehicleviewwagonwhite