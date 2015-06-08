 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Brussels, February 2, 2015: Main gate at the European Parliament at night with a fragment from the Berlin Wall at foreground.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 10279001
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV261.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Brussels, February 2, 2015: Main gate at the European Parliament at night with a fragment from the Berlin Wall at foreground.
hd00:08Brussels, February 2, 2015: Main gate at the European Parliament at night with a fragment from the Berlin Wall at foreground.
Lost corridor in the shadow
4k00:19Lost corridor in the shadow
Frames for plasterboard. Gypsum wall is under construction
4k00:15Frames for plasterboard. Gypsum wall is under construction
LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA - MAY 2014: SLOW Ljubljana City Bus Stations With People. Slow motion Ljubljana city life from car side window.
hd00:28LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA - MAY 2014: SLOW Ljubljana City Bus Stations With People. Slow motion Ljubljana city life from car side window.
Selfridges department store in Manchester - MANCHESTER / ENGLAND - JANUARY 1, 2019
4k00:11Selfridges department store in Manchester - MANCHESTER / ENGLAND - JANUARY 1, 2019
OSLO, NORWAY - APRIL 22: View on the Interior of the famous Opera House as visitors pass by on April 22, 2017 in Oslo, Norway.
hd00:31OSLO, NORWAY - APRIL 22: View on the Interior of the famous Opera House as visitors pass by on April 22, 2017 in Oslo, Norway.
Shanghai - Jun 10,2013: (Timelapse View) People moving in the Pudong Airport on June 10,2013.passengers passing through the airport.
hd00:23Shanghai - Jun 10,2013: (Timelapse View) People moving in the Pudong Airport on June 10,2013.passengers passing through the airport.
Adult milk cows herd eating fresh straw in farmers stall in 4K
4k00:05Adult milk cows herd eating fresh straw in farmers stall in 4K
See all

Related stock videos

Gwanghwamun Gate, the main gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace - Seoul, Korea (Chinese text is "Gwanghwamun Gate")
4k00:32Gwanghwamun Gate, the main gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace - Seoul, Korea (Chinese text is "Gwanghwamun Gate")
Gwanghwamun Gate is the main gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea.
hd00:12Gwanghwamun Gate is the main gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea.
Night cityscape of Taipei, the vibrant capital city of Taiwan, with light trails of busy traffic dashing before the historical site "North Gate" or "Chengen Gate" amid modern buildings & office towers
4k00:19Night cityscape of Taipei, the vibrant capital city of Taiwan, with light trails of busy traffic dashing before the historical site "North Gate" or "Chengen Gate" amid modern buildings & office towers
SEOUL - NOV 1: Night view of Gwanghwamun gate on November 1, 2013 in Seoul, South Korea. It is the main gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace.
hd00:10SEOUL - NOV 1: Night view of Gwanghwamun gate on November 1, 2013 in Seoul, South Korea. It is the main gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace.
Night traffic near The Gate main building of Dubai International Financial center, Dubai, UAE - January, 2018
4k00:12Night traffic near The Gate main building of Dubai International Financial center, Dubai, UAE - January, 2018
Timelaps of Dubai EXPO 2020 Main Dome Nov 2021
4k00:09Timelaps of Dubai EXPO 2020 Main Dome Nov 2021
Timelapse shot of Myeongjeongjeon, main hall of Changgyeonggung in seoul, south korea. translation of the chinese text is "Myeongjeongjeon"
4k00:25Timelapse shot of Myeongjeongjeon, main hall of Changgyeonggung in seoul, south korea. translation of the chinese text is "Myeongjeongjeon"
MOSCOW - OCT 21: (Timelapse View) People walk on Red Square in night on festival CIRCLE OF LIGHT, on Oct 21, 2011 in Moscow, Russia
hd00:13MOSCOW - OCT 21: (Timelapse View) People walk on Red Square in night on festival CIRCLE OF LIGHT, on Oct 21, 2011 in Moscow, Russia

Related video keywords