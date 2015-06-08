 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close up of the water surface in a swimming pool with sun reflections as the water is moved by the wind.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 10278974
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV290 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV18.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

girl puts a protective coating of wax on a leather belt. craft handmade
hd00:22girl puts a protective coating of wax on a leather belt. craft handmade
Video Professional green mat for cutting and marking
hd00:10Video Professional green mat for cutting and marking
Man sharpening pencil with blade cutting mat background
hd00:15Man sharpening pencil with blade cutting mat background
Close-up green budgie sitting in a cage. Cute green budgie.
hd00:05Close-up green budgie sitting in a cage. Cute green budgie.
SLOW MOTION: Water surface at a blue swimming pool with small square tiles. Outdoors shot.
hd00:22SLOW MOTION: Water surface at a blue swimming pool with small square tiles. Outdoors shot.
Faucet decoration interior of bathroom
hd00:22Faucet decoration interior of bathroom
Swimming pool surface with tiles wall
4k00:13Swimming pool surface with tiles wall
Abstract yellow cubes random motion, 3d Loopable Animation 4k
4k00:10Abstract yellow cubes random motion, 3d Loopable Animation 4k
See all

Related stock videos

The guy pours water on his head trying to cool. Summer Heat
hd00:20The guy pours water on his head trying to cool. Summer Heat
ripples on the surface of the transparent blue water in a pool close-up 4k slow motion
4k00:30ripples on the surface of the transparent blue water in a pool close-up 4k slow motion
Portrait of Female performing deadlift exercise with weight bar. Confident young woman doing weight lifting workout barbell. Shot in a dark studio in the rain and staged light. Slow motion. Close up.
4k00:59Portrait of Female performing deadlift exercise with weight bar. Confident young woman doing weight lifting workout barbell. Shot in a dark studio in the rain and staged light. Slow motion. Close up.
Hot Tub Led Lights Extreme Close Up
hd00:12Hot Tub Led Lights Extreme Close Up
Shoes stop motion - close up tennis shoes being laced up and walking on gray background with white towel, watch, and bottled water by its . Exercise concept.
4k00:09Shoes stop motion - close up tennis shoes being laced up and walking on gray background with white towel, watch, and bottled water by its . Exercise concept.
Strong flow of water with splashes and foam in slow motion. Powerful raging river flow. Extreme steep river threshold. Emergency water discharge. Dam break, spring flood, dangerous weather conditions.
hd00:27Strong flow of water with splashes and foam in slow motion. Powerful raging river flow. Extreme steep river threshold. Emergency water discharge. Dam break, spring flood, dangerous weather conditions.
SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, DOF: Ball gets caught in a black and white net during a beach volleyball game. Yellow and blue ball flies into the net on a sunny summer day. Awesome summer holiday sport.
4k00:20SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, DOF: Ball gets caught in a black and white net during a beach volleyball game. Yellow and blue ball flies into the net on a sunny summer day. Awesome summer holiday sport.
Seats by the pool close up
hd00:10Seats by the pool close up

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

The drone spins around and moves away. A girl lies on the ice in winter, waving her arms and legs to the side, depicting an angel. A panorama of the endless frozen Lake Baikal opens.
4k00:25The drone spins around and moves away. A girl lies on the ice in winter, waving her arms and legs to the side, depicting an angel. A panorama of the endless frozen Lake Baikal opens.

Related video keywords