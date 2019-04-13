0
Stock video
Aerial view rocks and stones on the Arambol beach in North Goa, India.
W
- Stock footage ID: 1027528076
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|970.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|178.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|35.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:12Big Waves rolling from above. Top down 4k drone view on blue turquoise ocean, breaking waves, whitewash. Sunny day over the sea. Huge swell hitting shoreline. Powerful waves Oahu, Hawaii North Shore
4k00:39Timelapse. Aerial top view waves break on rocks in a blue ocean. Sea waves on beautiful beach aerial view drone 4k shot. Bird's eye view of ocean waves crashing against an empty stone from above.
4k00:324K Aerial view top view drone move Beautiful topical beach with white sand. Top view empty and clean beach. Beautiful Phuket beach is famous tourist destination at Andaman sea.
4k00:22Aerial view of tropical white sand beach and turquoise clear sea water with small waves and palm trees forest. Praia do Forte, Bahia, Brazil. Travel tropical concept
4k00:17Big Waves rolling from above in Oahu, Hawaii Top down 4k drone view on blue turquoise ocean, breaking waves and whitewash. Sunny day over the sea. Huge swell and foaming on North Shore