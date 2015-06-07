0
Stock video
Silhouette of people at glass hallways at the European Parliament.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 10275071
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|331.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|24.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:13SINGAPORE - JANUARY 10, 2020: Breathtaking experience of visiting observatory on Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay. Iconic structure of Singapore
4k00:09Lone male urban Runner Jogging Over Industrial modern Transport Bridge in winter. Wellness workout in cold weather outdoors. Training and exercising, inspirational Motivation concept
hd00:08New York / United States - 06 23 2019: Brooklyn Bridge Cinematic 240fps Slowmotion, View From Seaport, Buildings and Traffic Lights
Related stock videos
4k00:06Hooded anonymous man silhouette standing in dark room looking out of panoramic window with illuminated night city view in background. Timelapse, 4K UHD. Zoom in.
4k00:21Successful Young Man Looking At Business Buildings Skyline Urban Landscape Digital Nomad Freedom Night Financial District Slow Motion Red Epic 8k
hd00:08Silhouette of a little boy standing by window against the background of a big city with skyscrapers