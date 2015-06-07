 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Silhouette of people at glass hallways at the European Parliament.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 10275071
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV331.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV24.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

SINGAPORE - JANUARY 10, 2020: Breathtaking experience of visiting observatory on Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay. Iconic structure of Singapore
4k00:13SINGAPORE - JANUARY 10, 2020: Breathtaking experience of visiting observatory on Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay. Iconic structure of Singapore
Close up shot of bridge
hd00:10Close up shot of bridge
The sun ray passing substation
hd00:09The sun ray passing substation
Lone male urban Runner Jogging Over Industrial modern Transport Bridge in winter. Wellness workout in cold weather outdoors. Training and exercising, inspirational Motivation concept
4k00:09Lone male urban Runner Jogging Over Industrial modern Transport Bridge in winter. Wellness workout in cold weather outdoors. Training and exercising, inspirational Motivation concept
Christian cross shaped ice and net
4k00:23Christian cross shaped ice and net
New York / United States - 06 23 2019: Brooklyn Bridge Cinematic 240fps Slowmotion, View From Seaport, Buildings and Traffic Lights
hd00:08New York / United States - 06 23 2019: Brooklyn Bridge Cinematic 240fps Slowmotion, View From Seaport, Buildings and Traffic Lights
Low angle, sunroof shot looking up at Duluth, Minnesota lift bridge while driving.
sd00:18Low angle, sunroof shot looking up at Duluth, Minnesota lift bridge while driving.
Business and finance quarter in Warsaw downtown. Warszawa, Poland. 09.10.2019
4k00:12Business and finance quarter in Warsaw downtown. Warszawa, Poland. 09.10.2019
See all

Related stock videos

Hooded anonymous man silhouette standing in dark room looking out of panoramic window with illuminated night city view in background. Timelapse, 4K UHD. Zoom in.
4k00:06Hooded anonymous man silhouette standing in dark room looking out of panoramic window with illuminated night city view in background. Timelapse, 4K UHD. Zoom in.
Young man walk to the window and enjoying sunset in the city, 120fps
hd00:24Young man walk to the window and enjoying sunset in the city, 120fps
People in enter hall (defocus)
hd00:28People in enter hall (defocus)
2 in 1 video! The man stand by the window on the sunset background. Time lapse, wide angle
4k00:242 in 1 video! The man stand by the window on the sunset background. Time lapse, wide angle
modern office interior, moving crowd,silhouettes
hd00:23modern office interior, moving crowd,silhouettes
Successful Young Man Looking At Business Buildings Skyline Urban Landscape Digital Nomad Freedom Night Financial District Slow Motion Red Epic 8k
4k00:21Successful Young Man Looking At Business Buildings Skyline Urban Landscape Digital Nomad Freedom Night Financial District Slow Motion Red Epic 8k
Silhouette of a little boy standing by window against the background of a big city with skyscrapers
hd00:08Silhouette of a little boy standing by window against the background of a big city with skyscrapers
Close-up successful bearded businessman boss alone with his thoughts standing at window looking forward into future. Spectacular night cityscape. Warsaw, Poland.
4k00:11Close-up successful bearded businessman boss alone with his thoughts standing at window looking forward into future. Spectacular night cityscape. Warsaw, Poland.

Related video keywords