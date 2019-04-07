0
Stock video
Seeding in peat pellets. Close up of farmer putting some organic seeds of vegetables in little peat pellets for the seedbed. Seed planting. Ecology plantation agriculture.
J
By Jumpystone
- Stock footage ID: 1027068998
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|343.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|81.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:22Seeding in peat pellets. Close up of farmer putting some organic seeds of vegetables in little peat pellets for the seedbed. Seed planting. Ecology plantation agriculture.
Related stock videos
4k00:22Seeding in peat pellets. Close up of farmer putting some organic seeds of vegetables in little peat pellets for the seedbed. Seed planting. Ecology plantation agriculture.
4k00:36Seeding in peat pellets. Close up of farmer putting some organic seeds of vegetables in little peat pellets for the seedbed. Seed planting. Ecology plantation agriculture.
4k00:23Seeding in peat pellets. Close up of farmer putting some organic seeds of vegetables in little peat pellets for the seedbed. Seed planting. Ecology plantation agriculture.
4k00:14Seeding in peat pellets. Close up POV shot of farmer putting some organic seeds of vegetables in little peat pellets for the seedbed. Seed planting. Ecology plantation agriculture.
4k00:13Seeding in peat pellets. Close up of farmer putting some organic seeds of vegetables in little peat pellets for the seedbed. White gloves. Seed planting. Ecology plantation agriculture.
4k00:30Seeding in peat pellets. Farmer putting some organic seeds of vegetables in little peat pellets for the seedbed. Seed planting. Ecology plantation agriculture.
4k00:15Farmer in gloves to pour peat into garden pots for sowing seeds in the greenhouse in close up