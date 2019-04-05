 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

In 3D Content Creating Laboratory Stylish and Beautiful Female Engineer Wearing Professional Virtual Reality Headset Works and Gestures in Augmented Reality, Walking Through Facility

G

By Gorodenkoff

  • Stock footage ID: 1026989525
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV898.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV80.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV14 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Adult lightweight caucasian man boxing and punching bag in industrial interior with windows and boxing ring. Kickboxer training.
4k00:12Adult lightweight caucasian man boxing and punching bag in industrial interior with windows and boxing ring. Kickboxer training.
young south asian businessman doing victory dance after promotion. busineessman happy after successful deal. business, victory concept 4k
4k00:14young south asian businessman doing victory dance after promotion. busineessman happy after successful deal. business, victory concept 4k
Ballerina dancing standing in the middle of the ring
4k00:09Ballerina dancing standing in the middle of the ring
Lucky caucasian businessman is celebrating his victorious achievement by dancing in money rain in office hall - way to success concept 4k
4k00:11Lucky caucasian businessman is celebrating his victorious achievement by dancing in money rain in office hall - way to success concept 4k
young successful businesswoman walking down office hall with briefcase in hand - business, success concept 4k
4k00:16young successful businesswoman walking down office hall with briefcase in hand - business, success concept 4k
One man in shirt goes to an important economic activity. Human walks in shopping center or modern mall for conference or meeting. Close up indoors. Portrait of guy. Men and white collar. Slow motion
hd00:28One man in shirt goes to an important economic activity. Human walks in shopping center or modern mall for conference or meeting. Close up indoors. Portrait of guy. Men and white collar. Slow motion
Mid-section shot of silhouette of unrecognizable businessman walking with luggage and briefcase towards the camera along hallway in hotel
4k00:17Mid-section shot of silhouette of unrecognizable businessman walking with luggage and briefcase towards the camera along hallway in hotel
Tilt up shot of silhouette of basketball player in sportswear walking along hallway and dribbling the ball
4k00:13Tilt up shot of silhouette of basketball player in sportswear walking along hallway and dribbling the ball
See all

Related stock videos

Factory Office Facility: Chief Engineer Holds Tablet Computer, Shows Augmented Reality Model of an Electric Generator to a Female Project Manager. Modern Industry 4.0 Research and Development Center.
4k00:14Factory Office Facility: Chief Engineer Holds Tablet Computer, Shows Augmented Reality Model of an Electric Generator to a Female Project Manager. Modern Industry 4.0 Research and Development Center.
Futuristic Concept: Male and Female Computer Engineers Talk While Working on the Holographic Display Computer. Screen Shows Interactive Neural Network, Artificial Intelligence Project, User Interface
4k00:09Futuristic Concept: Male and Female Computer Engineers Talk While Working on the Holographic Display Computer. Screen Shows Interactive Neural Network, Artificial Intelligence Project, User Interface
Female Automobile Engineer Using Digital Tablet with Augmented Reality Analyses Electric Engine Prototype. Innovative Facility: Vehicle Frame with Graphics Showing Motor Parts, Torque and Infographics
4k00:09Female Automobile Engineer Using Digital Tablet with Augmented Reality Analyses Electric Engine Prototype. Innovative Facility: Vehicle Frame with Graphics Showing Motor Parts, Torque and Infographics
Industry 4.0 Modern Factory: Female Engineer Uses Digital Tablet Computer with Augmented Reality to Visualize Workshop Mapping, Floor Layout. Facility with High-Tech CNC Machinery and robot arm
4k00:11Industry 4.0 Modern Factory: Female Engineer Uses Digital Tablet Computer with Augmented Reality to Visualize Workshop Mapping, Floor Layout. Facility with High-Tech CNC Machinery and robot arm
portrait of girl in VR headset or glasses looking around at night in nature in forest or field, modern technologies of virtual or augmented reality 3D graphics and holographic projection
hd00:07portrait of girl in VR headset or glasses looking around at night in nature in forest or field, modern technologies of virtual or augmented reality 3D graphics and holographic projection
Beautiful, Confident Female Engineer Touching Hands with Humanoid Robot Activating Collaboration, Teamwork Protocol. Computer Artificial Intelligence Concept: People and Robots Working Together
4k00:15Beautiful, Confident Female Engineer Touching Hands with Humanoid Robot Activating Collaboration, Teamwork Protocol. Computer Artificial Intelligence Concept: People and Robots Working Together
Architect and Engineer have Discussion, Use Augmented Reality Smartphone to Design Sustainable 3D Megalopolis City Model. Futuristic Office with Architectural Designers. Graphical Animation VFX
4k00:10Architect and Engineer have Discussion, Use Augmented Reality Smartphone to Design Sustainable 3D Megalopolis City Model. Futuristic Office with Architectural Designers. Graphical Animation VFX
Green Energy Concept: Two Ecological Engineers Use Augmented Reality Smartphone to Design 3D Wind Turbine Park Hologram on the Table. Generating Sustainable and Renewable Clean Power for People
4k00:07Green Energy Concept: Two Ecological Engineers Use Augmented Reality Smartphone to Design 3D Wind Turbine Park Hologram on the Table. Generating Sustainable and Renewable Clean Power for People

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

In the Near Future Male and Female Computer Engineers Talk While Working on the Transparent Display Computer. Screen Shows Interactive Neural Network, Artificial Intelligence Project. 4K UHD.
4k00:09In the Near Future Male and Female Computer Engineers Talk While Working on the Transparent Display Computer. Screen Shows Interactive Neural Network, Artificial Intelligence Project. 4K UHD.
The robot greets the girl child friend future machine intelligence artificial humanoid science robotics digital virtual fiction communication close up slow motion
4k00:08The robot greets the girl child friend future machine intelligence artificial humanoid science robotics digital virtual fiction communication close up slow motion
Same model in other videos
Team Meeting of Renewable Energy Engineers Working on an Innovative More Efficient Solar Panel Battery Concept. Group of Specialists Gathered Around Table, Solving Problems. Bright Research Facility
4k00:16Team Meeting of Renewable Energy Engineers Working on an Innovative More Efficient Solar Panel Battery Concept. Group of Specialists Gathered Around Table, Solving Problems. Bright Research Facility
Team of Industrial Robotics Engineers Gathered Around Table With Robot Arm, They Use Tablet Computer to Manipulate and Program it to Pick Up and Move Metal Component. Focus on Hands
4k00:15Team of Industrial Robotics Engineers Gathered Around Table With Robot Arm, They Use Tablet Computer to Manipulate and Program it to Pick Up and Move Metal Component. Focus on Hands
Time-Lapse of the Bright Industrial Robotics Technology and Design Office where People Work on Computer, Program and Manipulate Robot Arm. Engineers Working in Research Facility
4k00:11Time-Lapse of the Bright Industrial Robotics Technology and Design Office where People Work on Computer, Program and Manipulate Robot Arm. Engineers Working in Research Facility
Back View of Team of Technology Engineers Working on Desktop Computers in Bright Office. Screens Show IDE / CAD Software, Implementation of Machine Learning, Neural Networking and Cloud Computing
4k00:07Back View of Team of Technology Engineers Working on Desktop Computers in Bright Office. Screens Show IDE / CAD Software, Implementation of Machine Learning, Neural Networking and Cloud Computing
Beautiful, Confident Female Engineer Touching Hands with Humanoid Robot Activating Collaboration, Teamwork Protocol. Computer Artificial Intelligence Concept: People and Robots Working Together
4k00:15Beautiful, Confident Female Engineer Touching Hands with Humanoid Robot Activating Collaboration, Teamwork Protocol. Computer Artificial Intelligence Concept: People and Robots Working Together
Diverse Team of Industrial Robotics Design Engineers Gathered Around Table with Modern Moving Robot Arm. Specialists Talking, Programming and Manipulating Robot Hand. Bright High Tech Facility
4k00:08Diverse Team of Industrial Robotics Design Engineers Gathered Around Table with Modern Moving Robot Arm. Specialists Talking, Programming and Manipulating Robot Hand. Bright High Tech Facility
Stylish Female Industrial Robotics Engineer Uses Tablet Computer to Program and Manipulate Robot Arm for Lifting, Moving Objects. Technology Research Facility for Machine Learning and Cloud Computing
4k00:14Stylish Female Industrial Robotics Engineer Uses Tablet Computer to Program and Manipulate Robot Arm for Lifting, Moving Objects. Technology Research Facility for Machine Learning and Cloud Computing
Team Meeting of Renewable Energy Engineers Working on an Innovative More Efficient Solar Panel Battery Concept. Group of Specialists Gathered Around Table, Solving Problems. Bright Research Facility
4k00:16Team Meeting of Renewable Energy Engineers Working on an Innovative More Efficient Solar Panel Battery Concept. Group of Specialists Gathered Around Table, Solving Problems. Bright Research Facility

Related video keywords