0
Stock video
Man Arms Outstretched and Sea Turtle in Vast Blue Ocean.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1024668209
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|125 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:14Diver swims with a large school of fish tomates grunts, Haemulon aurolineatus, North Carolina, Aug. 2016
4k00:14Diver swims with a large school of fish tomates grunts, Haemulon aurolineatus, North Carolina, Aug. 2016
Related stock videos
4k00:11Low angle side view close up of a senior African American couple standing on the beach with blue sky in the background, holding hands, dancing and having fun in slow motion
4k00:09Low angle side view close up of a happy senior African American couple in love standing on the beach with blue sky and sea in the background, embracing each other and smiling in slow motion
hd00:24Girl holding male hand and running on tropical exotic beach to the ocean. Follow me shot of young woman pull her boyfriend on the sea shore. Summer vacation or holiday. Point of view. POV Slow motion
hd00:09Male hand stretches from under the water to sunrays. Arm asking for help and trying to reach to the sun. Point of view of man drowning in the sea or ocean and floating to the surface. Slow motion POV
hd00:20Rear view of happy couple with arms outstretched lying on back in deckchairs under the red parasol.White sand beach and turquoise water in Maldives beach
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Side view of a happy Caucasian woman enjoying free time during road trip, standing in an open top car, with arms in the air wearing sunglasses smiling with blue sky and sea in the background in slow
4k00:10Over the shoulder view close up of a senior Caucasian couple sitting in their car during a road trip, driving to the beach in the sun, the man at the wheel, looking at each other in slow motion
4k00:15Caucasian couple enjoying time at the beach, a man carrying a woman with arms wide and smiling by the sea during a sunset in slow motion. Relaxing Summer Beach Vacation.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
animalaquaticarmsawesomebalicasagbluecalmcameraclearcolorconnectiondeepdiveemptinessemptyencounterexperiencefreehabitatislandmalemanmarinenaturalnatureoceanopenparadisepeacefulphilippinesreefrelaxingseasnorkelsnorkelingsnorkellingswimmingtourismtouristtraveltropicalturtleunderwatervacationvastwaterwildlife