0
Stock video
Morning on the river
T
By Tulbanov
- Stock footage ID: 1024384370
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|168.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|846 × 480
|MOV
|58.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:18Aerial drone footage of the waterfalls in Glen Orchy near Bridge of Orchy in the Argyll region of the highlands of Scotland during summer whilst the river is flowing fast from rainfall
Related stock videos
4k00:30Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:43Fog morning over the plain and river floodplain of the meadow near a rural village with a house, aerial view landscape
4k00:32Aerial view of Munich City Germany at sunrise, Cathedral Church of Our Lady (Frauenkirche) in munich old town Marienplatz. Beautiful Munchen Skyline aerial view at morning. Munich skyline panoramic.
hd00:18fresh green leaf with water drop over the water , a nature leaf branch relaxation with water ripple drops concept , slow motion shot
4k00:18Woman relaxes by the lake sitting on the edge of a wooden jetty , swing one's feet near the water surface. Sunny joyful summer day or evening concept. 4K, DCi resolution, slow motion.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:30Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of Bend, Oregon at dawn. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:38SUPER SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP Unrecognizable young man running in river shallows at golden sunset. Active sportsman having a morning run in shallow water. Male runner jogging, splashing water at sunrise
4k00:39SUPER SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, LENS FLARE: Athletic man runs in the shallow stream water towards the sunset. Cinematic shot of golden morning sunbeams shining on sportsman jogging in beautiful nature.