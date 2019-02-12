 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young handsome man using the smartphone with touchscreen in subway. Stylish male in metro chatting with friends.

M

By Mikhail Shirokov

  • Stock footage ID: 1023947039
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP414.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Smiling girl enjoying leisure time sitting on windowsill relaxing indoors home happy lifestyle interior young looking beautiful portrait close up
4k00:17Smiling girl enjoying leisure time sitting on windowsill relaxing indoors home happy lifestyle interior young looking beautiful portrait close up
Young beautiful man manoeuvre a van - HD video footage
hd00:05Young beautiful man manoeuvre a van - HD video footage
Little asian girl looking through window. She travels on a train
hd00:13Little asian girl looking through window. She travels on a train
girl teenager traveler with backpack stands by the window of the train car with a smartphone. travel transportation railroad concept. the girl in the train lifestyle at the window corresponds the girl
4k00:19girl teenager traveler with backpack stands by the window of the train car with a smartphone. travel transportation railroad concept. the girl in the train lifestyle at the window corresponds the girl
beautiful young brunette woman in headphones uses smartphone in underpass, tunnel, smiling
4k00:12beautiful young brunette woman in headphones uses smartphone in underpass, tunnel, smiling
Teenage Boy Sitting On Sofa Using Laptop At Home Shot On R3D
4k00:19Teenage Boy Sitting On Sofa Using Laptop At Home Shot On R3D
Tired young woman in moving train check in online registration in mobile phone.
4k00:15Tired young woman in moving train check in online registration in mobile phone.
girl teenager traveler with backpack stands by the window of the train car with a smartphone. travel transportation railroad concept. the girl in the train at lifestyle the window corresponds the girl
4k00:19girl teenager traveler with backpack stands by the window of the train car with a smartphone. travel transportation railroad concept. the girl in the train at lifestyle the window corresponds the girl
See all

Related stock videos

Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
4k00:21Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
4k00:09Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
4k00:09Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
Discussing project online. Over shoulder close up view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from modern home office. Business chat conference. Closeup 4K
4k00:15Discussing project online. Over shoulder close up view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from modern home office. Business chat conference. Closeup 4K
Close up view of focused businessman wears computer glasses for reducing eye strain blurred vision looking at pc screen with computer reflection using internet, reading, watching, working online late.
4k00:13Close up view of focused businessman wears computer glasses for reducing eye strain blurred vision looking at pc screen with computer reflection using internet, reading, watching, working online late.
Smiling businessman working on laptop computer at home office. Male professional typing on laptop keyboard at office workplace. Portrait of positive business man looking at laptop screen indoors
4k00:12Smiling businessman working on laptop computer at home office. Male professional typing on laptop keyboard at office workplace. Portrait of positive business man looking at laptop screen indoors
African American handsome male uses computer for work in modern office programmer serious looks at monitor screen freelance successful worker businessman solves engineering problems Slow motion
hd00:26African American handsome male uses computer for work in modern office programmer serious looks at monitor screen freelance successful worker businessman solves engineering problems Slow motion
Amazed european man shocked, saying WOW. Handsome guy with stylish hairdo surprised to camera over blue background.
hd00:12Amazed european man shocked, saying WOW. Handsome guy with stylish hairdo surprised to camera over blue background.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

African American Man using business app on smart phone walking in city. Handsome young businessman communicating on smartphone smiling confident. Urban black male professional commuting in his 20s
4k00:03African American Man using business app on smart phone walking in city. Handsome young businessman communicating on smartphone smiling confident. Urban black male professional commuting in his 20s
African American Man sms texting using app on smart phone in city. Handsome young businessman drinking coffee using smartphone smiling happy. Urban male professional commuting in his 20s
4k00:17African American Man sms texting using app on smart phone in city. Handsome young businessman drinking coffee using smartphone smiling happy. Urban male professional commuting in his 20s
African American Man sms texting using app on smart phone in city. Handsome young businessman using smartphone smiling happy. Urban male professional commuting in his 20s
4k00:12African American Man sms texting using app on smart phone in city. Handsome young businessman using smartphone smiling happy. Urban male professional commuting in his 20s
Portrait of a Bearded Young Man Wearing Glasses Sitting in His Office Working on a Computer. Computer Screen Reflects in His Glasses. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Portrait of a Bearded Young Man Wearing Glasses Sitting in His Office Working on a Computer. Computer Screen Reflects in His Glasses. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Young man passenger traveling by train and looking out the window outside, while it moving
hd00:16Young man passenger traveling by train and looking out the window outside, while it moving
Table tennis or ping pong game on a table in the park of Moscow
hd00:05Table tennis or ping pong game on a table in the park of Moscow
Expert male ski deep powder snow in mountains
hd00:06Expert male ski deep powder snow in mountains
Sad man using smartphone in the airport
hd00:07Sad man using smartphone in the airport
Back View of man holding the net and looking at the city
hd00:06Back View of man holding the net and looking at the city
Male tourist looking at cityscape through binoculars at sightseeing platform
hd00:05Male tourist looking at cityscape through binoculars at sightseeing platform
Man walks along railroad tracks
hd00:12Man walks along railroad tracks
Man walks along railroad tracks and take a photo
hd00:19Man walks along railroad tracks and take a photo

Related video keywords