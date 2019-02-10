0
Stock video
BUHOMA / UGANDA - Dec 14 2018: Batwa (pygmy) people singing and dancing for tourists, near Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park, Uganda. Audio included.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 1023847771
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|363.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|156.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|35.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:12BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC, MAY 1, 2017: Police riot unit oversees, czech activists Antifa protest against extremists. Demonstration of radical extremists, against European Union, flag, refugees, Europe
4k00:19VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - JUNE 02, 2017: Priests carry wooden cross through gravel road. Concept of Jesus Christ suffering pain cavalry way procession. Static shot. 4K UHD
4k00:08HELSINKI, FINLAND - MAY 29, 2016: Natives of Somalia and the locals sing and play drums in a City Park. World village festival 2016 in Kaisaniemi Park.
hd00:08Moscow, Russia - May 09, 2013: Players of airsoft in military uniform with weapon go to a position. Sports team game using a copy of a firearm.
Related stock videos
hd00:20LAKE BUNYONYI, UGANDA - OCTOBER 21: Batwa pygmies dancing on October 21, 2012 at Lake Bunyonyi, Uganda. Pygmy people are ancient dwellers in the forests, they were known as The Keepers of the Forest.
hd00:20LAKE BUNYONYI, UGANDA - OCTOBER 21: Batwa pygmies dancing on October 21, 2012 at Lake Bunyonyi, Uganda. Pygmy people are ancient dwellers in the forests, they were known as The Keepers of the Forest.
hd00:30LAKE BUNYONYI, UGANDA - OCTOBER 21: Batwa pygmies dancing on October 21, 2012 at Lake Bunyonyi, Uganda. Pygmy people are ancient dwellers in the forests, they were known as The Keepers of the Forest.
hd00:10LAKE BUNYONYI, UGANDA - OCTOBER 21: Batwa pygmies dancing on October 21, 2012 at Lake Bunyonyi, Uganda. Pygmy people are ancient dwellers in the forests, they were known as The Keepers of the Forest.
4k00:13Bwindi, August 10, 2019. Villagers perform traditional dance for tourists at Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda
hd00:11LAKE BUNYONYI, UGANDA - OCTOBER 21: Batwa pygmies dancing on October 21, 2012 at Lake Bunyonyi, Uganda. Pygmy people are ancient dwellers in the forests, they were known as The Keepers of the Forest.
hd00:30LAKE BUNYONYI, UGANDA - OCTOBER 21: Batwa pygmies dancing on October 21, 2012 at Lake Bunyonyi, Uganda. Pygmy people are ancient dwellers in the forests, they were known as The Keepers of the Forest.