 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

PARIS / FRANCE June 27 2017: Time lapse view of traffic on a street by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, 4k.

E

By Eurospiders

  • Stock footage ID: 1023847201
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4318.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV125.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV24.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Paris, France, Europe - CIRCA 2017: Avenue de la Grande Armee and the Arc de Triomphe
hd00:22Paris, France, Europe - CIRCA 2017: Avenue de la Grande Armee and the Arc de Triomphe
Paris, France - CIRCA June, 2006: The Arc de Triomphe stands proudly on the avenue forever a symbol of the grandeur of Paris
hd00:34Paris, France - CIRCA June, 2006: The Arc de Triomphe stands proudly on the avenue forever a symbol of the grandeur of Paris
Paris, France - CIRCA June, 2006: Traffic goes towards and away from the Arc de Triomphe, one of Paris' most iconic landmarks
hd00:30Paris, France - CIRCA June, 2006: Traffic goes towards and away from the Arc de Triomphe, one of Paris' most iconic landmarks
PARIS, FRANCE - August 2006: Traffic going under Arc de Triomphe at Champs-Elysees, on August 2006 in, Paris, France
hd00:22PARIS, FRANCE - August 2006: Traffic going under Arc de Triomphe at Champs-Elysees, on August 2006 in, Paris, France
Paris, Champs Elysees
sd00:15Paris, Champs Elysees
Paris, Arc de Triomphe
sd00:15Paris, Arc de Triomphe
PARIS - APRIL 26: Traffic drives on Champs Elysees with Arc de Triomphe in background on April 26, 2013 in Paris. The Champs-Elysees is Paris' most famous street.
hd00:12PARIS - APRIL 26: Traffic drives on Champs Elysees with Arc de Triomphe in background on April 26, 2013 in Paris. The Champs-Elysees is Paris' most famous street.
Paris, France / June 09 2019: frontal view on the Triumph Arch. Speed up. Cars, buses, taxi, motocycle - busy day
hd00:19Paris, France / June 09 2019: frontal view on the Triumph Arch. Speed up. Cars, buses, taxi, motocycle - busy day
See all

Related stock videos

Aerial drone distant sunset view of Tour Eiffel Tower and Seine River bridge traffic cars driving, Paris city attractions, France
4k00:21 Aerial drone distant sunset view of Tour Eiffel Tower and Seine River bridge traffic cars driving, Paris city attractions, France
night time illumination paris city center triumph arch traffic circle street aerial timelapse panorama 4k france
4k00:08night time illumination paris city center triumph arch traffic circle street aerial timelapse panorama 4k france
paris timelapse at sunset seen from a window aerial view
4k00:09paris timelapse at sunset seen from a window aerial view
sunset twilight eiffel tower blue sky down to top view paris 4k time lapse france
4k00:06sunset twilight eiffel tower blue sky down to top view paris 4k time lapse france
Aerial shot of the Arc de Triomphe and the traffic around it. Cars drive on the Champs Elysees. Paris in morning light.
4k00:16Aerial shot of the Arc de Triomphe and the traffic around it. Cars drive on the Champs Elysees. Paris in morning light.
France Paris Aerial v58 Flying over Place Charles de Gaulle looking down at Arc de Triomphe to cityscape view 8/18
4k00:13France Paris Aerial v58 Flying over Place Charles de Gaulle looking down at Arc de Triomphe to cityscape view 8/18
EUROPE IN LOCKDOWN - A busy carriageway of an European capital is deserted, following the steep rise in the number of cases of CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 infections, with a dramatic impact on social life
4k00:08EUROPE IN LOCKDOWN - A busy carriageway of an European capital is deserted, following the steep rise in the number of cases of CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 infections, with a dramatic impact on social life
summer day paris cityscape famous arch de triumph traffic circle aerial panorama 4k time lapse france
4k00:25summer day paris cityscape famous arch de triumph traffic circle aerial panorama 4k time lapse france

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

France Paris Aerial v66 Birdseye close up view of Arc de Triomphe to vertical over observation deck 8/18
4k00:18France Paris Aerial v66 Birdseye close up view of Arc de Triomphe to vertical over observation deck 8/18
France Paris Aerial Panning birdseye detail view of Place de la Bastille with traffic 8/18
4k00:19France Paris Aerial Panning birdseye detail view of Place de la Bastille with traffic 8/18
France Paris Aerial v53 Panning birdseye detail of Arc de Triomphe and Avenues surrounding 8/18
4k00:19France Paris Aerial v53 Panning birdseye detail of Arc de Triomphe and Avenues surrounding 8/18
France Paris Aerial v59 Cityscape view looking over 8th in reverse following path of Avenue Foch 8/18
4k00:18France Paris Aerial v59 Cityscape view looking over 8th in reverse following path of Avenue Foch 8/18

Related video keywords