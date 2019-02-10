0
Stock video
PARIS / FRANCE June 27 2017: Riding police at Champ de Mars, in rainy weather in paris, France
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 1023845932
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|214.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|91.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:21 four horses graze on the bank of a mountain river. A bright sunny day and light wind swaying foliage in the trees.
4k00:17Opole/poland - May 02 2016: Polish Flag Day, Opole. Two Women Riding Horses Around Meadow. Female Riders, Long Skirts Are Waving. Young Women Are Riding Dark Brown Horses, Animals Are Trotting.
hd00:21New York, USA - October 03, 2014: Pedstrians strolling in Central Park, New York City, New York, USA
Related stock videos
hd00:14Aerial magic view from a Ferris wheel over Christmas Market with Cathedral Temple Saint-Etienne behind during best Christmas Market in French city of Mulhouse in Place de la Reunion drone Christmas
hd00:23Paris - France - December 2016. Traffic jam on Champs Elysees. Ferris Wheel, Egyptian Obelisk background. Christmas Night light.
hd00:08FRANCE, PARIS - JUNE 2013. Riverboat riding on the Seine river in Paris under Pont d'inna near Tour Eiffel