0
Stock video
BUHOMA / UGANDA - Dec 14 2018: Elder Batwa (sometimes called pygmy) man lighting a cigarette from the heat caused by rotating a stick on another piece of wood.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 1023844561
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|314.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|85.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
sd03:171940s - Combat Bulletin No. 36: Operations in The Philippine Islands; Ormoc Landing; Troops Land on Mindoro; Mediterranean; German Work Mobilization ; Eto
hd00:12Hairdresser. ECU of a brunette woman's hair being styled into curls by a hairstylist using curling tongs in a salon. (Dubai, UAE-2013)
Related stock videos
4k00:09BUHOMA / UGANDA - Dec 14 2018: The Elder of the Batwa (pygmy) community in Buhoma, standing by his hut, just outside the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park, Uganda.
4k00:09BUHOMA / UGANDA - Dec 14 2018: The Elder of the Batwa (pygmy) community in Buhoma, sitting on a drum, just outside the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park, Uganda.