0
Stock video
Close-up of an old male Common Chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes) eating and scratching, in Kibale Forest National Park, 4k.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 1023843763
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|219.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|57.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:09Siamang (Symphalangus Syndactylus) - Monkey Forest North Sumatra | This animal has something distinctive that is able to develop the throat bag to reach the size of his head.
Related stock videos
4k00:12Mature chimpanzee perches on a rock while chewing on a grass stalk in her habitat enclosure at a popular. public zoo. Video 3840x2160
4k00:25Mature chimpanzee dips a grass stalk into a hole to withdraw water in her habitat enclosure at a popular. public zoo. Video UltraHD
4k00:18Chimpanzee eating parasites from other chimpanzee at the zoo. Explicit images. The Pan troglodytes, common chimpanzee, robust chimpanzee, or "chimp", a great Ape from Africa.
4k00:07Common Chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes) sitting in a tree, eating, in Kibale Forest National Park, 4k.