0
Stock video
TIlting view of a banana plantation in Uganda, 4k.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 1023843199
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|178.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|97.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:20Aerial flying backward inside Dense Tropical Forest between trees in jungle with a lot of vegetation
4k01:00Old Wild Forest and a Cameraman Running Through it Shooting Wood Soil, Rusty Leaves, Some Curvy Roots, Thick and Thin Branches With a Lot of Greenary on Them, Being Shot With a Steadicam Camera in
4k00:20HALLSTATT, AUSTRIA - MAY 31, 2017: Wooden house in Hallstatt village on hill with trees in summer day
Related stock videos
4k00:20AERIAL CLOSE UP Flying close above undulating verdant rice terraces and coconut palm trees on a hill in Tegallalang, Bali, Indonesia. Amazing rice terraces on traditional rice-growing plantation field
hd00:17Tenerife banana plantations under the bright sun in the spring season, close shot. Exotic canary sugar green bananas growing on trees. One of the most important products and fruits on the archipelago.