0
Stock video
LAKE BUNYONYI / UGANDA - Dec 17 2018: Man paddling a dugout canoe in the early morning, going to the market, Lake Bunyonyi, Uganda. Slow motion.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 1023840601
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|263.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|107.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|23.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:17Cat Ba Island / Vietnam - 07 21 2019: Young fisherman working with fishing nets on old wooden boat. Asiatic piscator couple sailing and fishing in Cat Ba Island, Vietnam.
hd00:30SAINT-PETERSBURG, RUSSIA, OCTOBER 2016: Female rower training in single sculls racing boat, Full HD footage
hd00:10INNERLEITHEN, SCOTLAND - JUNE 2014: Aerial shot of a man fly fishing in the River Tweed in the Scottish Borders
4k00:25Krusevac, Serbia, lake Celije, 03.04.2016. International feeder fishing competition, sport fishing on lake. Lonely fisher sitting and lake coast and fishing with two road, wide angle, no color grading
Related stock videos
4k00:12LAKE BUNYONYI / UGANDA - Dec 17 2018: Men paddling a dugout canoe in the early morning, going to the market, Lake Bunyonyi, Uganda.
hd00:08LAKE BUNYONYI / UGANDA - Dec 17 2018: Paddling a dugout canoe, going to the market, Lake Bunyonyi, Uganda.
4k00:10LAKE BUNYONYI / UGANDA - Dec 17 2018: Fisherman paddling in his dugout canoe filled with crayfish cages, Lake Bunyonyi, Uganda
4k00:12LAKE BUNYONYI / UGANDA - Dec 17 2018: Fisherman paddling in his dugout canoe filled with crayfish cages, Lake Bunyonyi, Uganda
4k00:09LAKE BUNYONYI / UGANDA - Dec 17 2018: Man paddling a dugout canoe on the way to the market at Lake Bunyonyi, Uganda.
hd00:11LAKE BUNYONYI / UGANDA - Dec 17 2018: Paddling dugout canoes, going to the market, Lake Bunyonyi, Uganda.