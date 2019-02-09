0
Stock video
Dead owl lying on the grass, Uganda.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 1023819331
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|174.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|92.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:35A sulfur crested cockatoo a native australian bird forages for food and seeds in the grass on a late afternoon
Related stock videos
hd00:23Owl of wind and snow. _2 / November 15, 2014 in Japan of the shooting in Hokkaido / How a couple of owl has endured to get along wind and snow in the sinus. Harsh winter in this land visited.
hd00:08Great Grey Owl (Strix nebulosa) sitting on a old dead tree and looking around during a cold wintery day in Finnish taiga forest near Kuusamo, Northern Europe.
hd00:15Great Horned owl, wings extended, lands on branch of dead cholla cactus, eats treat, flies away. 1080p
hd00:12Owl of wind and snow. _9 / November 15, 2014 in Japan of the shooting in Hokkaido / How a couple of owl has endured to get along wind and snow in the sinus. Harsh winter in this land visited.
4k00:25Late autumn of owl _2 / November 2, 2015 in the shooting in the Japanese Hokkaido / Cold wintry wind is blowing autumn leaves Chile, wait a lonely harsh winter in the sinus.
hd00:22The late autumn of forest sleepy owl _8 / November 12, 2015 to the shooting in Japan of Forest Park / Quietly how to wait for the winter while the wild of owl fight sleepiness.