 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in a dead tree, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa.

E

By Eurospiders

  • Stock footage ID: 1023818794
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4217.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV56.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

woodpecker with colorful feathers sitting on a tree in winter forest 4k
4k00:17woodpecker with colorful feathers sitting on a tree in winter forest 4k
Silhouette Crows on the Tree
4k00:09Silhouette Crows on the Tree
Zoom shot: Two Red bird of paradise dancing on its dancing branch to attract females before mating.
hd00:52Zoom shot: Two Red bird of paradise dancing on its dancing branch to attract females before mating.
Skew of walnut in gloomily rainy weather.
4k00:30Skew of walnut in gloomily rainy weather.
Small bird Ortolan bunting singing and displaying landed on a branch after migration
hd00:09Small bird Ortolan bunting singing and displaying landed on a branch after migration
woodpecker with colorful feathers sitting on a tree in winter forest 4k
4k00:24woodpecker with colorful feathers sitting on a tree in winter forest 4k
woodpecker with colorful feathers sitting on a tree in winter forest 4k
4k00:16woodpecker with colorful feathers sitting on a tree in winter forest 4k
Male Osprey in Tree with Fish
4k00:30Male Osprey in Tree with Fish
See all

Related stock videos

Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in a tree, flying away, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa. Slow motion.
4k00:08Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in a tree, flying away, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa. Slow motion.
Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in a tree, flying away, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa. Slow motion.
4k00:09Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in a tree, flying away, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa. Slow motion.
Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in the top of a tree, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa.
4k00:16Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in the top of a tree, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa.
Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in a tree, flying away, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa.
4k00:10Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in a tree, flying away, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa.
Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in a tree, looking in defferent directions, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa.
4k00:10Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in a tree, looking in defferent directions, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa.
Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in a tree, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa.
4k00:09Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in a tree, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa.
Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in the rain in top of a tree, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa.
4k00:10Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in the rain in top of a tree, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa.
Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in top of a tree, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa.
4k00:06Long-crested eagle (Lophaetus occipitalis) sitting in top of a tree, Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda, Africa.

Related video keywords