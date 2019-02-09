0
Stock video
LONDON / ENGLAND June 23 2017: Time lapse while walking among stressed tourists across the Westminster Bridge, London, England, 4k.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 1023807361
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|278.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:08Beijing China - January 2016: Chinese men walking and talking in train station in Beijing, China.
hd00:38CIRCA 2010s - Injured Philippine refugees are led onto a U.S. cargo plane during Typhoon Haiyan.
hd00:38CIRCA 2010s - Injured Philippine refugees are led onto a U.S. cargo plane during Typhoon Haiyan.
4k00:19HONG KONG - FEBRUARY 03, 2015: Walk around group young unidentified tourist, they are happy and positively react on the camera.Shoot on the basement level of Big Buddha statue
4k00:11Washington D.C. - Nov 8, 2020: People dancing after after Joe Biden is announced President-Elect.
hd00:18MADRID, SPAIN - CIRCA 2013 - Participants taking part in a marathon with spectators cheering circa 2013 in Madrid
hd00:37BANGKOK, THAILAND - JANUARY 08, 2016 : Unidentified passengers arrive at check-in counters at Don Mueang International Airport . It is one of two international airports serving Bangkok, Thailand.
Related stock videos
4k00:10Young Entrepreneur Walking Balcony Business Buildings Skyline Dubai Urban Panorama Success Contemplation Night Financial District Slow Motion Red Epic 8k
hd00:09LONDON - APRIL 11: People walking over Millennium bridge on April 11, 2013 in London, UK. It's a suspension bridge with a total length of 370 metres (1,214 ft) and a width of 4 metres (13 ft).
4k00:09UHD Sunset timelapse of the Millennium bridge with St Paul cathedral and crowd of tourists and commuters walking in London, UK
hd00:10London, England. Circa, 2016. Time lapsed view of commuters walking past the Six Public Clocks on Reuters Plaza, Canary Wharf. Financial district.