 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1919 - A dog gets a bath in 1919.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1023770194
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

CALIFORNIA 1952 : A train's conductor communicates using a phone as a train attempts to pass through heaps of snow.
hd00:10CALIFORNIA 1952 : A train's conductor communicates using a phone as a train attempts to pass through heaps of snow.
CIRCA 1940s - An aerial dogfight between U.S. and German Luftwaffe fighters in World War two.
hd01:15CIRCA 1940s - An aerial dogfight between U.S. and German Luftwaffe fighters in World War two.
nostalgic steam engine locomotive background
hd00:16nostalgic steam engine locomotive background
CIRCA 1930 - A man realizes there is air pressure all around him in the 1940's.
hd01:05CIRCA 1930 - A man realizes there is air pressure all around him in the 1940's.
CIRCA 1958 - A full-scale model of a peripheral section of an Avrocar is assembled and tested.
hd01:32CIRCA 1958 - A full-scale model of a peripheral section of an Avrocar is assembled and tested.
CIRCA 1940s - Ground crews begin to work on their aircraft to prepare for the mission.
hd01:11CIRCA 1940s - Ground crews begin to work on their aircraft to prepare for the mission.
CIRCA 1920s - In this stop-motion movie, a gingerbread man comes to life and rides a toy horse into a forest.
hd00:39CIRCA 1920s - In this stop-motion movie, a gingerbread man comes to life and rides a toy horse into a forest.
Slow mo water is poured from a bottle into a crystal glass on a table not in focus, camera movement
hd00:20Slow mo water is poured from a bottle into a crystal glass on a table not in focus, camera movement
See all

Related video keywords