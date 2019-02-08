 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Savanna (African) Elephant (Loxodonta africana) in the bushes, Queen Elisabeth National Park, Uganda, 4k.

E

By Eurospiders

  • Stock footage ID: 1023748636
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4290.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV203.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV36.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Time lapse shot of the surrounding forest in the morning moving fog
hd00:16Time lapse shot of the surrounding forest in the morning moving fog
Misty green forest, the fog moves over the trees. Siberian taiga, 4k, time lapse
4k00:05Misty green forest, the fog moves over the trees. Siberian taiga, 4k, time lapse
Aerial shot of the homes and trees covering rolling hills of The San Fernando Valley
4k00:41Aerial shot of the homes and trees covering rolling hills of The San Fernando Valley
Evening Aerial of Lakes In Upstate South Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains. Lake Jocassee and Kiwi. Flying over lakes and mountains in upstate South Carolina at sunset.
4k00:13Evening Aerial of Lakes In Upstate South Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains. Lake Jocassee and Kiwi. Flying over lakes and mountains in upstate South Carolina at sunset.
Woodland view from a drone
hd00:09Woodland view from a drone
Soldiers in a military truck.
4k00:09Soldiers in a military truck.
Forest with houses among trees at sunny spring day. Aerial view
hd00:13Forest with houses among trees at sunny spring day. Aerial view
green wind forest
hd00:49green wind forest
See all

Related stock videos

A pan shot of a herd of elephant eating in the silhouetted sunset.
hd00:14A pan shot of a herd of elephant eating in the silhouetted sunset.
baby African elephant
hd00:20baby African elephant
Aerial Drone Wildebeests Herd Great Migration in African Savanna of Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, Africa.
hd00:29Aerial Drone Wildebeests Herd Great Migration in African Savanna of Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, Africa.
old african elephant walking in savannah against sunset
4k00:10old african elephant walking in savannah against sunset
A WILD African Elephant Family (and Baby!) camouflages by throwing dirt on themselves with trunks in Queen Elizabeth National Park Uganda, Africa. This behavior may relate to scent & social cues.
hd00:51A WILD African Elephant Family (and Baby!) camouflages by throwing dirt on themselves with trunks in Queen Elizabeth National Park Uganda, Africa. This behavior may relate to scent & social cues.
Isolated african elephant cyclical walking. Can be used as a silhouette.
hd00:04Isolated african elephant cyclical walking. Can be used as a silhouette.
Mother White Rhino breastfeeding baby calf In South Luangwa National Park
4k00:27Mother White Rhino breastfeeding baby calf In South Luangwa National Park
Big her of elephans of all ages in Africa, game drive in Botswana, majestic animals (Loxodont africana), safari in savanna, big 5, endangered herbivores
4k00:39Big her of elephans of all ages in Africa, game drive in Botswana, majestic animals (Loxodont africana), safari in savanna, big 5, endangered herbivores

Related video keywords