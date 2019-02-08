0
Stock video
Woodland kingfisher (Halcyon senegalensis) in Queen Elisabeth national park, Uganda.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 1023736720
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|157.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|70.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:31Hornbills are birds that are now extinct, that another kind of a weird stylized nature than other birds such as a male, the female will mate with their own life.
hd00:10UK May 2018 - a common wood pigeon sits preening itself while sitting perched on a tree branch surrounded by thick green foliage.
Related stock videos
4k00:12Colorful motmot bird with a lizard in its beak in the forest woodland. The motmots or momotidae are a family of birds in the near passerine order coraciiformes, which also includes the kingfishers
4k00:08Colorful motmot bird with a lizard in its beak in the forest woodland. The motmots or momotidae are a family of birds in the near passerine order coraciiformes, which also includes the kingfishers
4k00:10Colorful motmot bird with a butterfly in its beak in the forest woodland. The motmots or momotidae are a family of birds in the near passerine order coraciiformes, which also includes the kingfishers
4k00:09Colorful motmot bird with a butterfly in its beak in the forest woodland. The motmots or momotidae are a family of birds in the near passerine order coraciiformes, which also includes the kingfishers