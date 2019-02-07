 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Mantled guereza (Colobus guereza), also called Eastern or Abysinian Black-and-white colobus, Uganda.

E

By Eurospiders

  • Stock footage ID: 1023707620
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4383.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV280.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV64.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

looking up view of old tree in japan, low angle pan right shot
4k00:13looking up view of old tree in japan, low angle pan right shot
Tree branches in a breeze background
hd00:18Tree branches in a breeze background
Kereru Pigeon taking flight from a branch
hd00:16Kereru Pigeon taking flight from a branch
Paradise jungle forest with beautiful waterfall on Koh Samui, Thailand. Emerald pond and exotic plants with sound of jungle life. 1920x1080
hd00:14Paradise jungle forest with beautiful waterfall on Koh Samui, Thailand. Emerald pond and exotic plants with sound of jungle life. 1920x1080
Wood pigeon (Columba palumbus), collects tree branches for a nest
hd00:10Wood pigeon (Columba palumbus), collects tree branches for a nest
4k Tops of the Trees in the Forest
4k00:174k Tops of the Trees in the Forest
squirrel on the tree eating nuts
4k00:28squirrel on the tree eating nuts
Siamang (Symphalangus Syndactylus) - Monkey Forest North Sumatra | This animal has something distinctive that is able to develop the throat bag to reach the size of his head.
hd00:30Siamang (Symphalangus Syndactylus) - Monkey Forest North Sumatra | This animal has something distinctive that is able to develop the throat bag to reach the size of his head.
See all

Related stock videos

The mantled guereza (Colobus guereza), also known simply as the guereza, the eastern black-and-white colobus, or the Abyssinian black-and-white colobus, is a black-and-white colobus, a type of Old Wor
4k00:08The mantled guereza (Colobus guereza), also known simply as the guereza, the eastern black-and-white colobus, or the Abyssinian black-and-white colobus, is a black-and-white colobus, a type of Old Wor
The mantled guereza (Colobus guereza), also known simply as the guereza, the eastern black-and-white colobus, or the Abyssinian black-and-white colobus, is a black-and-white colobus, a type of Old Wor
4k00:06The mantled guereza (Colobus guereza), also known simply as the guereza, the eastern black-and-white colobus, or the Abyssinian black-and-white colobus, is a black-and-white colobus, a type of Old Wor
Mantled Guereza (Colobus Guereza) also known as the Eastern Black-and-White Colobus, or the Abyssinian Black-and-White Colobus Playing on Branch in Zoo. Black and White Monkey.
hd00:14Mantled Guereza (Colobus Guereza) also known as the Eastern Black-and-White Colobus, or the Abyssinian Black-and-White Colobus Playing on Branch in Zoo. Black and White Monkey.
Mantled Guereza (Colobus Guereza) also known as the Eastern Black-and-White Colobus, or the Abyssinian Black-and-White Colobus Playing on Branch in Zoo. Baby Black and White Monkey with Adult.
hd00:11Mantled Guereza (Colobus Guereza) also known as the Eastern Black-and-White Colobus, or the Abyssinian Black-and-White Colobus Playing on Branch in Zoo. Baby Black and White Monkey with Adult.
mantled guereza (Colobus guereza), also known simply as guereza, eastern black-and-white colobus, or Abyssinian black-and-white colobus, is a black-and-white colobus, a type of Old World monkey.
hd00:11mantled guereza (Colobus guereza), also known simply as guereza, eastern black-and-white colobus, or Abyssinian black-and-white colobus, is a black-and-white colobus, a type of Old World monkey.
Mantled guereza (Colobus guereza), also called Eastern or Abysinian Black-and-white colobus. Sitting in a tree in south-west Uganda.
4k00:14Mantled guereza (Colobus guereza), also called Eastern or Abysinian Black-and-white colobus. Sitting in a tree in south-west Uganda.
Mantled guereza (Colobus guereza), also called Eastern or Abysinian Black-and-white colobus, sitting in atree in south-west Uganda.
4k00:11Mantled guereza (Colobus guereza), also called Eastern or Abysinian Black-and-white colobus, sitting in atree in south-west Uganda.
Mantled guereza (Colobus guereza), also called Eastern or Abysinian Black-and-white colobus in a tree near the Bwindi Impenetrable national park, Uganda.
4k00:39Mantled guereza (Colobus guereza), also called Eastern or Abysinian Black-and-white colobus in a tree near the Bwindi Impenetrable national park, Uganda.

Related video keywords