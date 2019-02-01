 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Wild duck mallard (Anas platyrhynchos) preening

L

By LukasPich

  • Stock footage ID: 1023396742
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV577.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV212.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV41.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Bumble bee takes off in slow motion at the edge of montane rainforest in the Ecuadorian Andes
hd00:08Bumble bee takes off in slow motion at the edge of montane rainforest in the Ecuadorian Andes
Wild duck mallard (Anas platyrhynchos) preening
4k00:31Wild duck mallard (Anas platyrhynchos) preening
Green Heron (Butorides virescens) perched on log catches fish
hd00:11Green Heron (Butorides virescens) perched on log catches fish
Slug is crawling on the grass in the garden
4k00:12Slug is crawling on the grass in the garden
Flock of common Starlings, (Sturnus vulgaris), vie and squabble for food at a bird feeder in an English garden.
4k00:31Flock of common Starlings, (Sturnus vulgaris), vie and squabble for food at a bird feeder in an English garden.
Close-up of grape snails slowly crawling in the garden on a wet surface
4k00:23Close-up of grape snails slowly crawling in the garden on a wet surface
The Daimyo Skipper Butterfly(Daimio tethys) sunbathes on a green leaf (CLOSEUP)
4k00:25The Daimyo Skipper Butterfly(Daimio tethys) sunbathes on a green leaf (CLOSEUP)
A group of ducks or a family of ducks in the forest or four ducks in the wild, duck splashing water
hd00:22A group of ducks or a family of ducks in the forest or four ducks in the wild, duck splashing water
See all

Related stock videos

Mother duck crosses the road with ducklings. Summer motherhood scene. Family concept 4k
4k00:10Mother duck crosses the road with ducklings. Summer motherhood scene. Family concept 4k
Cute domestic gosling walking in green grass outdoor
hd00:31Cute domestic gosling walking in green grass outdoor
Mallard Duck with Ducklings Floating in the Pond in Summer Park. Slow Motion. Animals and Wildlife Concept
hd00:15Mallard Duck with Ducklings Floating in the Pond in Summer Park. Slow Motion. Animals and Wildlife Concept
Mallard,Wild Duck,Anas Platyrhynchos,Gray, Is Turning green Had, Standing on the Stone on the stream bank, meadow, zoo,summer sunny day, outdoors
4k00:58Mallard,Wild Duck,Anas Platyrhynchos,Gray, Is Turning green Had, Standing on the Stone on the stream bank, meadow, zoo,summer sunny day, outdoors
Mallards taking off, closeup of ducks in the pond, flying
hd00:08Mallards taking off, closeup of ducks in the pond, flying
Flying crow silhouette
hd00:06Flying crow silhouette
Mallard duck with young ducklings swimming and feeding in slow motion. Sunset view. Beautiful nature scene of motherhood at golden hours.
hd00:16Mallard duck with young ducklings swimming and feeding in slow motion. Sunset view. Beautiful nature scene of motherhood at golden hours.
Underwater footageof Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos) swimming and diving duck with chub. feeding ducks and fishes in the river habitat
4k00:17Underwater footageof Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos) swimming and diving duck with chub. feeding ducks and fishes in the river habitat

Related video keywords