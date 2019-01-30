0
Stock video
Female Pours Garlic Powder in Small Glass Jar. Shopping at Zero Waste Shop. No plastic Conscious Minimalism Lifestyle. Reduce Reuse Recycle 4K Slowmotion Concept Video.
d
By dmitriylo
- Stock footage ID: 1023292183
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|44.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:13Woman Pours Garlic Powder in Small Glass Jar at Zero Waste Shop. No plastic Conscious Minimalism Lifestyle Shopping. Reduce Reuse Recycle 4K Slowmotion Concept Video.
hd00:16Hands hold chunk of wood and cut through electrical saw in workshop. Fast blade cutting through.
4k00:08the master cleans the threaded part with a brush. repair of an old manual lens. photographer disassembles the lens. 4k . 25 fps
hd00:19tea in a cafe in an old European city. a cozy cafe in the narrow streets. slow motion vertical video.
Related stock videos
hd00:29Zero waste home and eco bag. Eco Shopping. Reusable grocery bags with fruits and vegetables on the kitchen on wooden table. Slow motion
4k00:06Vending Machine with Beans and Grains in Zero Waste Shop. Young Vegan Woman Pours Lentils in Glass Jar. No plastic Conscious Minimalism Lifestyle Concept. 4K Slowmotion.
4k00:20Zero waste lifestyle. Plastic free. A reusable water bottle, a couple grocery totes, a few cloth bags and reusable jars and bottles
4k00:15Sour-milk products in the supermarket. Horizontal pan. The camera moves along the shelf on which there are cottage cheese, milk, kefir and yogurt.
4k00:15Grocery stock, food reserve. Zero Waste Kitchen. Plastic Free Pantry. No plastic. Eco family. Bulk shopping with containers and glass jars
4k00:10Zero waste concept Use a glass bottle instead of a plastic bottle. Green and conscious lifestyle concept. Studio shot. Reusable on the go drink container ideas. Glass bottle against plastic
4k00:20Zero waste home. Plastic free. Eco Shopping. Mason jars and reusable grocery bags on the kitchen
Related video keywords
4kabovebulkconsciouscookingdietdiyecoenvironmentfoodfoodwastefreegarlic powdergirlglassgogreengreenhealthyhipsterjarlifelifestyleminimalismminimalistnaturalnowasteorganicpackagingplantbasedplasticrecyclerecyclingreusesave the planetshopshoppingspicesspoonstoresuperfoodsupermarketsustainabilitysustaunable livingthankyoutimetrashveganwomanyoungzero waste